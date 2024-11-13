Georgia Tech Football: Updated ACC Standings Heading Into Week 12
The ACC race looked like it was going to be clear heading into the final three weeks of the regular season, but Georgia Tech decided to muddy the picture up just enough to make things interesting. Heading into last week, SMU and Miami had a clear path to get to the ACC Title game to face each other for a playoff spot, but Clemson now has hope thanks to the Yellow Jackets win over the Hurricanes. If Clemson were to beat Pitt this Saturday and the Hurricanes lose to either Wake Forest or Syracuse, the Tigers will go to the ACC Championship game. Louisville needs multiple losses from Miami and a loss from Clemson to Pitt, but they are still technically alive for a spot in the Championship game. Pitt is also still alive if they can win against Clemson and the rest of their schedule and have Miami lose their remaining two games. Again, the most straight forward scenario left in the ACC is that both SMU and Miami win out and meet each other for the conference title game.
Aside from the conference title races, a storyline to follow over the next three weeks is how many ACC teams can clinch bowl spots. SMU, Miami, Clemson, Louisville, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, and Duke have already clinched bowl eligibility. The only two ACC Schools that cannot make a bowl game are Florida State and Stanford.
1.SMU (5-0 ACC, 8-1 Overall)
2. Clemson (6-1, 7-2)
3. Miami (5-1, 9-1)
4. Louisville (4-2, 6-3)
5. Pitt (3-2, 7-2)
6. Georgia Tech (4-3, 6-4)
7. Syracuse (3-3, 6-3)
8. Duke (3-3, 7-3)
9. Virginia (3-3, 5-4)
10. Virginia Tech (3-3, 5-5)
11. Boston College (12-3, 5-4)
12. North Carolina (2-3, 5-4)
13. Wake Forest (2-3, 4-5)
14. NC State (2-4, 5-5)
15. Cal (1-4, 5-4)
16. Stanford (1-5, 2-7)
17. Florida State (1-7, 1-9)
