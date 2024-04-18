Georgia Tech Lands Kentucky Transfer Offensive Lineman Nick Pearson
Georgia Tech has made its first transfer portal addition through the spring window. Former Kentucky offensive lineman Nicholas Pearson announced today that he is committed to the Yellow Jackets and will be joining Brent Key's program less than a week after the White and Gold Spring Game.
Georgia Tech is bringing back one of the best offensive lines in the ACC, with four of five starters coming back from a unit that helped lead the ACC in rushing. Pearson (6'3, 291 LBS) played his high school football in Georgia at Blessed Trinity High School and will be coming back to the state of Georgia to play with the Yellow Jackets.
This is an interesting addition to one of the conference's best offensive lines and it will be something to watch for as far as Pearson's role this year. He has good size and plays with power and looks to be a good addition. He played offensive tackle coming out of high school and I think he would continue to play that same position.
From his bio at Kentucky Athletics:
2023 – Freshman• Practiced with the team
High School• Two-year starter and letterwinner at left tackle for head coach Tom Hall at Blessed Trinity High School• Served as blocker on a Titans team that won 16 games over his two seasons as a starter• Three-year letterman in track and field, where he threw shot put and discuss• Chose Kentucky over Charlotte, Maryland and North Carolina