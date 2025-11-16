Georgia Tech Moves Down A Spot To No.15 In Latest Week 13 AP Poll
Georgia Tech ranks No. 15 in the updated AP Poll and slid down a spot from No. 14 they were ranked a week ago. A team that leaped frogged them is the Miami Hurricanes who was ranked No. 26 but now have moved up to No. 14. Miami shut down NC State in an emphatic 41-7 victory on Saturday. The Hurricanes showed they can dominate inferior opponents. Georgia Tech struggled with Boston College in an 36-34 victory on Saturday and lost to NC State a few weeks prior.
It is interesting to see them fall despite a victory but the national polls haven’t been favoring the Yellow Jackets especially after struggling the last few weeks. So what is next for the Yellow Jackets after falling a spot in the poll? Their upcoming matchup on Saturday.
Remaining focused on the task at hand
All the attention now goes to the Pittsburgh Panthers, which is a huge game for the Yellow Jackets. It is senior night and the final game for 27 senior players on the team. It will be star quarterback Haynes King final game on the Flats and the final opportunity for Georgia Tech players to make their final claim in front of its fans. Head coach Brent Key talked about the significance of the game and why it is a big game.
"Yeah, it's a home game for us, so I would expect to be a really good atmosphere. We love playing at home. You love the fans. I can't wait to see the fans and the students and everyone there. But I did do one thing different in the locker room just told the team I said I'm not waiting until tomorrow, I'm not waiting until tomorrow to talk, so maybe I did change the routine a little bit right I told them I said one week from now, right, we're in a play-in in all right, so from this moment forward everything is geared towards us playing the best football we can possibly play as a football team next Saturday so we're not waiting, there ain't no sit around 24 hour rule,” said Key.
Despite the rankings, Georgia Tech has an excellent opportunity to punch its ticket to the ACC Championship game and control its own destiny to the College Football Playoff. They will play the Pittsburgh Panthers at home in front of thousands of fans on ESPN at 7:00 PM on Saturday.
