Georgia Tech Offensive Lineman Gabe Fortson Enters the Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech has had another player enter the transfer portal.
Redshirt freshman Gabe Fortson has entered the transfer portal. Fortson was a member of the 2022 recruiting class, but only made one appearance last season vs Virginia. Georgia Tech is bringing back four of their five starters on the offensive line, a unit that helped lead the ACC in rushing.
Georgia Tech picked up their first additon of the spring transfer window today with Kentucky offensive lineman transfer Nick Pearson joining the program today.
From his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics
2023 (True Freshman): Redshirted … Made one appearance on the season – at Virginia (Nov. 4).
High School: Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Is the No. 5-ranked center in the nation by Rivals and the No. 51-ranked interior lineman by 247Sports … First-team all-state selection as a senior in 2022 … Three-time first-team all-region selection, which included being named Region 7-A Private Lineman of the Year as a junior in 2021 … In addition to standout performance as an offensive lineman, two-way player recorded 51 tackles at defensive tackle over final two high school seasons, including five tackles for loss as a senior in 2022 … Helped lead North Cobb Christian to a 10-2 record as a senior … Team captain … Selected to participate in Florida vs. Georgia All-Star Game … Coached at NCCS by Matt Jones … High school teammate of fellow Georgia Tech signee Jacob Cruz … Also a four-year letterwinner and two-year captain of North Cobb Christian’s track and field team as a shot-putter … Elected North Cobb Christian’s homecoming king … Member of French and Tri-M honor societies and orchestra.