Georgia Tech Offers Arkansas State Transfer Defensive End Keyron Crawford
The Spring Transfer Portal Window is open and Georgia Tech has been active so far.
One of the players that they have offered is Arkansas State defensive end Keyron Crawford. Crawford played for the Red Wolves for two seasons but has entered the portal this spring.
Georgia Tech is not the only school to have offered Crawford. Mississippi State, Pitt, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Cal, and Indiana are others.
Defensive line and pass rushers might be the position that Georgia Tech is looking at the most during this spring window. The Yellow Jackets have Josh Robinson, Eddie Kelly, Kevin Harris, Furman transfer Jack Barton, freshman Jordan Boyd, redshirt freshman Shymeik Jones, and will be getting veteran defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen back this fall, but they might need more. Keep an eye on this recruitment.
Here is some stats and info on Crawford courtesy of Arkansas State Athletics:
2023:Started in all 13 games for Arkansas State … Per PFF, ranked 18th among Sun Belt Conference edge rushers with a defensive grade of 68.2 … Ranked fourth in the league, 19th among the Group of Five and 52nd nationally with 25 hurries … Ranked ninth in the Sun Belt Conference, 27th in Group of Five and 55th nationally with 37 total quarterback pressures … His 6.5 sacks ranked eighth in the league, 20th in the Group of Five and 46th nationally among edge rushers … Part of a defensive line that made significant strides from a year ago, improving from 12.7 to 14.5 pressures per game, 19 to 42 hits per game and 102 to 121 pass rushes per game … Led the team with 6.5 sacks for 41 yards … Was second on the team with 11.5 TFL for a team-leading 51 yards … Ranked seventh on the squad with 45 tackles … Recorded seven quarterback hurries … Forced a pair of fumbles and recorded a pair of fumbles … Blocked a 39 yard field goal attempt in the second quarter at Marshall … Finished with at least 2.0 TFL four times, including a career-high 3.0 TFL against Louisiana … Posted two matchups with 2.0 sacks, one against Louisiana and one at Marshall … Had at least six tackles four times, including a career-high seven stops against Louisiana.
2022:Appeared in 10 games for the Red Wolves … Tallied 14 total tackles … Recorded a career-high 3.0 TFL for 10 yards and 1.0 sacks in the victory against Grambling … A-State held Grambling to 102 total yards, fewest by any opponent since Mississippi Valley State had 69 total yards in 2009 … Had a career-high seven tackles at Louisiana … Had two games with at least five tackles … Recorded a pass breakup against UMass.
High School: Named the regional defensive MVP as a senior after recording 78 tackles and 14 sacks … 78 tackles ranked second in the Division II-AAA West Region … Selected to play in the 19th Annual Autozone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game on Dec. 11, 2021 … Received an invitation to play in the Nashville All-American Bowl on Jan. 8, 2022 … Helped lead the Saints to a 9-2 record and the second round of the state playoffs ... Played basketball growing up and didn’t play football until his senior season … Also recruited by schools such as Iowa, Nebraska, South Florida and Western Kentucky.