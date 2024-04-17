Georgia Tech Reportedly Contacts Former USC, Alabama Defensive Back Transfer Tre'Quon Fegans
The second transfer portal window is open and there was plenty of movement yesterday. One familiar name that jumped in was former USC/Alabama cornerback Tre'Quon Fegans, who Georgia Tech pursued out of the portal last year when he transferred from Alabama. Fegans would end up going to USC, where he saw action in six games, starting two. Fegans is back in the portal and there are multiple analysts reporting that Georgia Tech is in contact.
This would be an interesting addition to the defensive back room for the Yellow Jackets. Fegans is a talented cornerback and was a highly-rated prospect coming out of high school. Georgia Tech has already made two cornerback additions in the portal earlier this offseason with Warren Burrell (Tennessee) and Syeed Gibbs (Rhode Island), but could be looking to add more. The Yellow Jackets also have Ahmari Harvey, Rodney Shelley, Omar Daniels, and converted wide receiver D.J. Moore in the room.
Fegans was a 6'1 180 LBS four-star cornerback on 247Sports in the 2022 class and was the 117th-ranked player nationally.
Fegans visited Georgia Tech last April.
Here is the scouting report on Fegans coming out of high school courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Looks the part with long, lean frame. Measured over 6-foot-1 the summer before his senior season. A true playmaker at cornerback that uses his plus instincts to create takeaways. Rather experienced in press-man coverage and seems to be the most comfortable at this stage in his development when he can get his hands on a wide receiver near the line of scrimmage. Longer reach helps shrink throwing windows and makes him super competitive in jump-ball situations. Not afraid to make a face-up tackle and will get low when needed. Has doubled as a running back throughout much of his prep career and ripped off his fair share of big gains. Also dangerous in the return game, especially on punts. First made a name for himself as a sophomore when he returned five interceptions for touchdowns and helped his team win a state title playing in one of Alabama’s higher classifications. Followed that up with a strong junior campaign. Comes from a football family with four other brothers that play the game. Tested well as a youngster, but global pandemic has made it difficult to gather new verified data points. Top-end speed, however, doesn’t appear to be an issue given how he closes gaps on tape. Likely will need a year or two to find his bearings, but has what it takes to develop into a multi-year starter at the Power 5 level given impressive wingspan, fluidity and overall feel for the position. Length should eventually have him on the radar of NFL scouts."