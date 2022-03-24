Georgia Tech Spring Football Review: Running Backs

The running back room for Georgia Tech has a lot to replace this upcoming season and spring practice was a chance to see how the Yellow Jackets would do so. With leading rusher Jahmyr Gibbs transferring to Alabama and backup Jordan Mason entering the NFL Draft, Tech is having to replace nearly 1,200 yards rushing on offense.

New offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is going to want to run the football. That is why this position battle was so important this spring and will be worth monitoring through the summer and into fall camp.

The guy that should get the first crack at starting is Dontae Smith. Smith was the third-leading rusher on the Yellow Jackets last season, with 378 yards on 68 carries. He also averaged 5.6 yards per rush and had four touchdowns as well. Smith has shown a knack for being able to make the big play and that is evidenced by his team-leading 5.6 yards per catch.

The big question for Smith is if he is ready to be the number one option at running back. With an offense that wants to run the ball, having a go-to lead back would be a huge plus. He has shown that he can be a big-play threat and that is what makes him the favorite for the starting job this fall. Smith had a good spring and is one of Tech's most important players heading into the season.

The other players that will be competing with Smith for carries are going to be Louisville grad transfer Hassan Hall and true freshman Antonio Martin. Hall played for the Cardinals from 2018 through 2021 and had at least 220 yards in each season while there. Hall is a bigger running back at 6'0 204 LBS and could be used as a nice contrast to Smith's big play ability.

For a true freshman running back, Martin sure did look like he belonged on the field with the other two running backs this spring. Martin was the highest-rated recruit to sign with the Yellow Jackets in the 2022 recruiting cycle. The in-state product is looking to make his mark for the Yellow Jackets this fall and looked like he might be able to.

Overview:

Replacing Gibbs is not going to be an easy task for Tech this fall and it did not look like any of the three main running backs will be able to. That is not to say that they can't make an impact, but Gibbs was a special talent.

Smith is likely to be the starter heading into the fall but look for Hall to get plenty of looks as well, with Martin as an option as well. It is not out of the question that if a capable starter becomes available, Tech may go after a running back in the transfer portal.

