Georgia Tech vs Duke: Three Duke Defenders To Watch On Saturday Against The Yellow Jackets
The Yellow Jackets are gearing up for their next ACC challenge. This week, they will face the undefeated Duke Blue Devils, who are coming off an impressive comeback victory against their rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels Let’s dive into the intricacies of their defensive metrics.
Duke’s defense is currently ranked as the fifth-best unit in the ACC, allowing 288 total yards and 16.2 points per game. While the numbers are strong, Duke has struggled against the run, giving up 133 yards per game. This weakness was evident last weekend when the Tar Heels ran for 156 yards, though they did not score a rushing touchdown. Despite this, Duke’s defense excels in forcing turnovers and getting tackles for loss, with 10 takeaways heading into week six. Nonetheless, here are some key defensive players to know heading into Saturday.
Players To Watch
Chandler Rivers DB
Chandler Rivers has been a key figure in the secondary since his freshman year, earning All-American honorable mention recognition from College Football News in 2022. The 5’10" cornerback appeared in all 12 games during his freshman season, making five starts. He finished the regular season sixth on the team in tackles with 46, including a solo tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, two quarterback pressures, and six pass breakups. So far this season, Rivers has recorded 16 total tackles (9 solo), 1 forced fumble, and 4 pass deflections. As Duke’s premier corner, expect to see him take on the bulk of the man-to-man responsibilities against either Malik Rutherford or Eric Singleton Jr. in Saturday night’s matchup.
Jaylen Stinson S
Fifth-year safety, Jaylen Stinson does it all for the Blue Devils, not only being the 22nd all-time leading tackler in program history, Stinson is a big threat in the return game as well. Being named as the recipient of the team’s Bill Keziah Award as the team’s top special teams player in 2020, he now ranks tied for third all-time on Duke’s career list for kickoff returns for TD (2), sixth in kickoff return yards, and seventh in kickoff returns and highest kickoff return average. Entering into the 2024-25 campaign, Stinson was selected to the preseason All-ACC at safety by Athlon Sports, and to this point, the upper-classman has tallied three pass deflections, 23 total tackles, and 13 solo tackles. Uncharacteristic from most safeties, Stinson stands at 5-8, playing the robber role in the backfield while also taking some man-to-man responsibilities in the slot.
Alex Howard LB
Alex Howard has been outstanding for Duke this season, recording 38 total tackles (18 solo), 3 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery. The graduate transfer from Youngstown State University earned Honorable Mention All-MVFC honors in 2023. Except for last Saturday’s game, he has made 7 or more total tackles in every game. If Howard’s name is called frequently, it means the running game is likely being stifled, as this upperclassman linebacker often imposes his will to disrupt the backfield.