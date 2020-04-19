Greatest Yellow Jackets in the NFL: Demaryius Thomas

Demaryius Thomas was a star wide receiver at Georgia Tech with his abundance of unbelievable catches. When he wasn't terrorizing defensive backs to create leeway for the rushing game, Thomas was making big gains with his catches.

Despite missing the NFL Combine because of a broken left foot, his impressive collegiate career and a verified 4.38 40-yard dash time kept him in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Thomas was the first wide receiver drafted that year when the Denver Broncos selected him 22nd overall.

In his NFL debut against the Seattle Seahawks, Thomas' eight receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown were the second-most catches by a rookie in Broncos history.

Throughout his nine years with the Denver Broncos, Thomas amassed 66 touchdown passes in 135 games, counting playoffs. He is the Broncos' franchise leader with 36 100-yard games. Thomas' 60 regular season touchdowns and 9,055 yards during his time in Denver are second only to Rod Smith.

The five-time pro bowler caught Peyton Manning's 509th and 510th touchdown throws that tied and broke Brett Favre's all-time record. Thomas went to two Super Bowl's - and won Super Bowl 50 - with Manning. He set a Super Bowl record with 13 receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown against Seattle.

Arguably Thomas' biggest pro moment came in an AFC wild-card playoff game on Jan. 8, 2012. He would catch an 80-yard touchdown pass from Tim Tebow on the first play of overtime that gave Denver a miraculous 29-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In October 2018, the Broncos would trade the veteran wideout to the Houston Texans for two NFL draft picks. Following a season-ending torn Achilles in December 2018, the Texans released Thomas in February 2019.

He would have a short stint with the New England Patriots before being released during final roster cuts in August 2019. Two days later, Thomas re-signed with the Patriots but was traded to the New York Jets shortly after. A hamstring injury plagued Thomas during the 2019 campaign. In 11 games with the Jets, he recorded 36 catches for 433 yards and one touchdown.

Thomas is currently a free agent.

