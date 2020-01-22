All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech's Full Schedule Announced

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Football has long known who and where they will be playing in the 2020 season, and as of this morning they now know when they will face each opponent on their schedule.

Wes Durham & Mark Packer unveiled the 2020 ACC schedule this morning on the ACC Network's "Packer and Durham", and Georgia Tech will begin the season with a Thursday night matchup against the national runner-up Clemson Tigers at Bobby Dodd Stadium. This is the second season in a row that Tech will open up the season with Clemson, playing at Death Valley in their first 2019 contest.

The Yellow Jackets' 2020 schedule has two different blocks of three straight home games. Tech will open the season with home contests against Clemson, Gardner-Webb and UCF, and before the annual Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate matchup against Georgia, the Jackets will play back-to-back-to-back home games against Duke, Notre Dame and Miami. To make up for the "home" game hosted as Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Notre Dame, Georgia Tech will be playing a home contest against Virginia after a bye week.

Full Schedule:

-Bold Denotes Home Game

Week 1: Clemson Tigers (Thursday, Sept. 3rd)

Week 2: Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (Saturday, Sept. 12th)

Week 3: UCF Knights (Saturday, Sept. 19th)

Week 4: at North Carolina Tar Heels (Saturday, Sept. 26th)

Week 5: at Virginia Tech Hokies (Saturday, Oct. 3rd)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Virginia Cavaliers (Saturday, Oct. 17th)

Week 8: at Pitt Panthers (Saturday, Oct. 24th)

Week 9: at Syracuse Orange (Saturday, Oct. 31st)

Week 10: Duke Blue Devils (Saturday, Nov. 7th)

Week 11: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Saturday, Nov. 14th)

Week 12: Miami Hurricanes (Saturday, Nov. 21st)

Week 13: at Georgia Bulldogs (Saturday, Nov. 28th)

