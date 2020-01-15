Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Georgia Tech Football Adds Series With Alabama And Georgia State

Matthew McGavic

The Georgia Tech has added a future home-and-home series' with both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia State Panthers, the program announced today. Tech will face Alabama on Aug. 31, 2030 in Atlanta and Aug. 30, 2031 in Tuscaloosa. Against Georgia State, the Jackets will face them on Aug. 31, 2024 at Bobby Dodd Stadium and make the short trip to Georgia State Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026.

“We’re excited to announce the additions of Alabama and Georgia State to our future football schedules,” athletic director Todd Stansbury said. “In addition to being one of the nation’s top programs, Alabama is one of Georgia Tech’s oldest and most frequently played rivals, so we are very proud to renew the series for the first time in nearly half a century and allow new generations of fans to enjoy the excitement of the rivalry."

Georgia Tech has not faced the Crimson Tide since September 15th, 1984, when then head coach Bill Curry defeated Alabama 16-6 in Bobby Dodd Stadium. Alabama is Georgia Tech's 5th most common opponent faced, having met 52 previous times (Georgia - 114, Auburn – 92, Duke – 87 and Clemson – 85). Alabama hold an all-time series advantage of 28-21-3.

Conversely, the Jackets have never faced the Georgia State Panthers despite being in the same metropolitan area. GSU plays their home games in Georgia State Stadium, or formerly and more commonly known as Turner Field.

This is the first non-conference additions for 2030 & 2031. However Georgia Tech faces Notre Dame in 2024 as part of the "Mayhem at MBS" series, and will face the Colorado Buffaloes in 2026 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GT 2020 Football Season Tickets Now On Sale

2020 Season Tickets include the Nov. 14th "Mayhem at MBS" showdown with Notre Dame.

Matthew McGavic

Tale of The Tape: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

It's the first of two home games this week.

Matthew McGavic

Nell Fortner Unbothered By Lack Of Ranking

Tech has not been ranked in the Top 25 since the 2012-13 season.

Matthew McGavic

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For Irish Maven's Bryan Driskell

The Jackets & Irish tipoff tomorrow at 8:30.

Matthew McGavic

The Connection Between Jasmine Carson & Samuel L. Jackson

Yes, *that* Samuel L. Jackson.

Matthew McGavic

2020 Season Preview: What To Expect

Georgia Tech Baseball will be back in action on February 14th.

Matthew McGavic

Calvin Johnson Selected To ESPN's Top 150 All-Time List

He's the only Yellow Jacket to make the list.

Matthew McGavic

GT Basketball to Honor 1990 Final Four Team Against UVA

"Lethal Weapon 3" helped lead Tech to their 1st Final Four.

Georgia Tech PR

Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Notre Dame

The Jackets & Irish tip-off this Wednesday at 8:30pm.

Matthew McGavic

Alvarado: "This Is The Most Important Part Of The Season"

Tech is playing back-to-back home games for the first time in over a month.

Matthew McGavic