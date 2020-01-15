Georgia Tech Football Adds Series With Alabama And Georgia State

The Georgia Tech has added a future home-and-home series' with both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia State Panthers, the program announced today. Tech will face Alabama on Aug. 31, 2030 in Atlanta and Aug. 30, 2031 in Tuscaloosa. Against Georgia State, the Jackets will face them on Aug. 31, 2024 at Bobby Dodd Stadium and make the short trip to Georgia State Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026.

“We’re excited to announce the additions of Alabama and Georgia State to our future football schedules,” athletic director Todd Stansbury said. “In addition to being one of the nation’s top programs, Alabama is one of Georgia Tech’s oldest and most frequently played rivals, so we are very proud to renew the series for the first time in nearly half a century and allow new generations of fans to enjoy the excitement of the rivalry."

Georgia Tech has not faced the Crimson Tide since September 15th, 1984, when then head coach Bill Curry defeated Alabama 16-6 in Bobby Dodd Stadium. Alabama is Georgia Tech's 5th most common opponent faced, having met 52 previous times (Georgia - 114, Auburn – 92, Duke – 87 and Clemson – 85). Alabama hold an all-time series advantage of 28-21-3.

Conversely, the Jackets have never faced the Georgia State Panthers despite being in the same metropolitan area. GSU plays their home games in Georgia State Stadium, or formerly and more commonly known as Turner Field.

This is the first non-conference additions for 2030 & 2031. However Georgia Tech faces Notre Dame in 2024 as part of the "Mayhem at MBS" series, and will face the Colorado Buffaloes in 2026 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

