Georgia Tech Football Signee WR Bryce Gowdy Passes Away

Georgia Tech Class of 2020 signee Bryce Gowdy has died, confirmed by his high school football team on Twitter. The 4* wide receiver out of Deerfield Beach High School signed his Letter of Intent back on December 18th, and was set to enroll early & take part of spring practice. He was 17.

A cause of death is not yet known. The news comes less than a year after the tragic passing of senior defensive lineman Brandon Adams.

