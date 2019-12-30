JacketsMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Georgia Tech Football Signee WR Bryce Gowdy Passes Away

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Class of 2020 signee Bryce Gowdy has died, confirmed by his high school football team on Twitter. The 4* wide receiver out of Deerfield Beach High School signed his Letter of Intent back on December 18th, and was set to enroll early & take part of spring practice. He was 17.

A cause of death is not yet known. The news comes less than a year after the tragic passing of senior defensive lineman Brandon Adams.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Audio: Josh Pastner Previews Florida State

Matthew McGavic

The New Year's Eve game kicks off ACC play.

Georgia Tech Basketball 2010's All-Decade Team

Matthew McGavic

The best of the last decade from McCamish.

What To Watch For Vs. Florida State

Matthew McGavic

The matchup with the Noles kicks off ACC play.

Update To Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate Series

Matthew McGavic

The Farmview Market Spring Classic will not be at SunTrust Park in 2019.

Georgia Tech 2010's All-Decade Team: Defense

Matthew McGavic

The best of The Flats from the last decade.

3 Things GT Basketball Needs To Improve For Conference Play

Matthew McGavic

ACC Play starts on New Year's Eve at FSU.

Georgia Tech 2010's All-Decade Team: Offense

Matthew McGavic

The best of The Flats from the last decade.

Georgia Tech Defense Stifles Hawai'i

Matthew McGavic

Hawai'i was held without a field goal in the final 10 minutes.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Rainbow Warriors | Game 12

Matthew McGavic

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 12 vs. Hawai'i.

Tale of The Tape: Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

Matthew McGavic

It's Tech's 5th overall meeting against Hawai'i.