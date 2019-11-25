Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Two GT Players Named ACC Players Of The Week

Matthew McGavic

Following Georgia Tech's Thursday night 28-26 victory over the NC State Wolfpack, a pair of players have been awarded Week 13 Players of the Week honors by the Athletic Coast Conference. Redshirt freshman defensive linemen Jordan Domineck was named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week, while fellow second year freshman quarterback James Graham was tabbed as the ACC co-Rookie of the Week with Louisville running back Javian Hawkins.

Domineck had a career day with 10 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in only the second start of his collegiate career. Graham also set career mark with 3 passing touchdowns, 4 touchdowns responsible for, and 112 rushing yards.

This is only the second time this season that Georgia Tech has had a player named a Player of the Week by the ACC. After a 9 tackle, 2 sack day vs. USF, linebacker Charlie Thomas was named the Week 2 ACC Linebacker of the Week. 

The Yellow Jackets are back in action this upcoming Saturday, as they are set to take on the #4 Georgia Bulldogs in Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tale of The Tape: Arkansas Razorbacks

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech hasn't lost to Arkansas since 1961.

Jose Alvarado A "Game-Time Decision" Vs Arkansas

Matthew McGavic
0

The point guard saw limited action in the loss vs. Georgia.

Inside Georgia Tech's Final Drive Vs. NC State

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech's will to finish the game is a microcosm for the culture Geoff Collins is building.

What To Watch For Vs. Arkansas

Matthew McGavic
0

The Ramblin' Wreck will be back home this upcoming Monday.

Reflections Following Week 11 vs. NC State

Matthew McGavic
1 0

Tech put together a complete game for the first time since winning at Miami.

Gallery: Georgia Tech 28, NC State 26

Matthew McGavic
0

All credit to Brett Davis of USA Today Sports.

What The Players Had To Say After Georgia Tech's 28-26 Win Over NC State

Matthew McGavic
0

It was a complete game from offense, defense and special teams.

What Head Coach Geoff Collins Had To Say After Georgia Tech's 28-26 Win Over NC State

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech has won 3 in a row against the Wolfpack.

Yellow Jackets Hold Off Wolfpack Comeback To Secure 28-26 Win

Matthew McGavic
0

It is Tech's 3rd victory in a row over NC State.

Matt Hasselbeck & Pat McAfee Give Their Thoughts On Georgia Tech's Rebuild

Matthew McGavic
0

Hasselbeck & McAfee are tonight's commentators in Tech's game vs. NC State.