Two GT Players Named ACC Players Of The Week

Following Georgia Tech's Thursday night 28-26 victory over the NC State Wolfpack, a pair of players have been awarded Week 13 Players of the Week honors by the Athletic Coast Conference. Redshirt freshman defensive linemen Jordan Domineck was named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week, while fellow second year freshman quarterback James Graham was tabbed as the ACC co-Rookie of the Week with Louisville running back Javian Hawkins.

Domineck had a career day with 10 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in only the second start of his collegiate career. Graham also set career mark with 3 passing touchdowns, 4 touchdowns responsible for, and 112 rushing yards.

This is only the second time this season that Georgia Tech has had a player named a Player of the Week by the ACC. After a 9 tackle, 2 sack day vs. USF, linebacker Charlie Thomas was named the Week 2 ACC Linebacker of the Week.

The Yellow Jackets are back in action this upcoming Saturday, as they are set to take on the #4 Georgia Bulldogs in Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.

