Jahmyr Gibbs: Evaluation and Film Review

In the era of passing spread attacks, it’s rare to see a running back just consistently take over games. Jahmyr Gibbs will be that type of player for Georgia Tech.

As soon as the 2020 season, Georgia Tech fans should expect a new arrival to make an impact. While it’s not to say that he will be the focal point of an offense, there's no question that Gibbs can make a big impact for the Yellow Jackets.

The 5-9, 191-pound running back from Dalton (Ga.) High School was a standout that ran around, over, and through defenses to account for 2,554 rushing yards. Those totals represented just his senior season. Nestled in the mountains of north Georgia along I-75, Dalton High School is a proud program, and it will not likely see another player quite like Gibbs anytime soon.

There are two things about Gibbs many people most likely do not realize. His ability to play an integral role within the passing game, and his ability to be durable throughout a season, as he was undoubtedly the bell cow tailback and the focus of every defense Dalton faced. Both of those traits will be magnified once he dons a Yellow Jackets uniform.

First, his ability to catch the football. Those 2,554 rushing yards are great for high school, but today’s college football involves each running back in the passing game one way or another. Gibbs will do just fine. Here’s a look at some of his receptions:

For some running backs, the play after a reception does not result in the same type of running ability after the catch. Some running backs are just not as comfortable in the passing game. Gibbs excels with the football after a reception just like he does when it’s a basic handoff. This is important because it means he’s more likely to quickly adjust to playing big-time college football.

With Georgia Tech returning junior running back Jordan Mason with his 899 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, Gibbs could also get onto the gridiron by way of being a slot wide receiver or simply running routes out of a two running back formation with Mason. The more ways opposing defensive coordinators must prepare for Georgia Tech’s offense, the more likely the Yellow Jackets will be successful.

Further, with Gibbs as a viable receiving threat, it does not tip off the defense that it’s all but assured that Georgia Tech will run the football when Gibbs enters the contest. Football is about tendencies. Often a freshman running back struggles in the passing game, so opposing defenses hunker down to stop the run. Georgia Tech will have no such worries.

Second, durability. It’s really that simple. If a running back can be the focal point of an offense each and every week, that’s a durable football player. Gibbs toted the football 233 times during the 2019 season. That does not count his receptions or the play-action passes when he became the decoy yet still took hits.

With Gibbs helping to carry the load, he can also take some of the responsibility off of Mason during any stretch of the game. Fresh legs, especially against a quality opponent, really help a running game and passing game.

Here’s a look at Gibbs’ senior film. If you did not yet see Gibbs’ film, it’s well worth one’s time:

Now, imagine Gibbs after a year in Georgia Tech’s strength and conditioning program. He’s actually going to gain strength, flexibility, and explosiveness, three categories that will further benefit his ability to be a durable football player. Two other categories are more well known about Gibbs, his ability to make defenders miss, and his speed. Both are too much fun to watch and discuss not to mention them.

I would be remiss if not mentioning how Gibbs simply makes defenders look foolish. His signature quick sidestep move, where defenders think they have Gibbs dead to rights before he pulls the rug out from under them is classic. It’s similar to one of the all-time great running backs, Emmitt Smith, the NFL’s all-time leading rusher.

Gibbs will also break back across the field, utilize a jump cut, or simply change direction to cause a defender to miss tackling him. It’s that sidestep move that catches one’s attention. Another Gibbs’ trait that stands out would be his ability to hit top gear right now!

Some guys need three even four steps before they truly get moving. Gibbs can be full blast by the end of step two. That’s special. That’s why Gibbs is capable of hitting the hole during a basic outside zone play and beat the defender to the alley and take it all the way to the end zone.

Gibbs is a home run threat, if one will, and that time of playmaking ability is sorely needed in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets coaching staff will undoubtedly find ways to place Gibbs in space with the ball in his hands. It will be fun to watch.

Finally, Gibbs’ speed allows him to hit the corner and go all the way. He’s also capable of mixing in a move with that speed. Gibbs is just really hard to tackle in space. By no means is Gibbs a finished product, but he’s a natural football player and not just a basic running back that tore up the prep ranks. The Yellow Jackets are gaining an impact freshman football player. A running back that opposing defenses will need to account for each time he steps onto the gridiron.

