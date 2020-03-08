Jerry Howard a 'Natural' at Linebacker

At 6'0" and 217 lbs., Georgia Tech senior Jerry Howards has the size for the average college football linebacker. He also possesses the speed to chase the ball.

There's been many switches made heading into Day 3 of the Yellow Jackets spring practice. Howard and Bruce Jordan-Swilling switching from running back to linebacker and vice versa is one of them.

Although Howard was a running back for Tech his first three seasons, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Andrew Thacker said Howard made the initiative to switch.

"Jerry all last season, even though he was having success sometimes at running back and having a large special teams role, he would always just come and poke and prod at me and talk about, 'hey coach, I'm going over at linebacker,'" Thacker said Saturday. "He asked it. he's passionate about it and he's handled himself accordingly."

Showing his determination, Howard approached head coach Geoff Collins before the winter break and told him he wanted to play on the defensive side of the ball.

The Jackets' linebacker group could use the added help. In 2019, the unit totaled 9 broken passes, 6 quarterback hurries, and 6 forced fumbles for the season. While there were injuries and struggles on the defensive line, the linebacker room could use someone to improve the talent level.

According to redshirt senior David Curry, the addition of Howard has made for better competition.

"It adds some really fast speed to the room, which, I guess you could say is what we need," Curry said of Howard being part of the linebacker unit. "We want competition in our room because when there's more competition in our room, it's going to elevate everyone's game and we're going to play better."

Curry added that Howard has been open to learning, has stay humbled, and has been transparent since adjusting to the transition.

The move this spring has been a positive experience for Howard.

"They say I have a natural feel for routes," Howard said. "I'm still getting my run fix in a little bit. You flying everywhere. It's basically how I am and what I like to do."

Fellow linebacker Quez Jackson chimed in on the natural ability Howard has shown.

"Jerry's coming along real fast," Jackson said. "It's kind of like it's natural for him. It's like he's been playing since last year. There's some little things he's going to get better at eventually. He looks real good right now."

