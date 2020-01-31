All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Calvin Johnson & Eddie Lee Ivery Set for Hall of Fame Inductions

Georgia Tech PR

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football legends Calvin Johnson and Eddie Lee Ivery will be inducted into the Atlanta and Georgia Sports Halls of Fame, respectively, next month.

Johnson will be one of six individuals inducted into the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta. One of the most successful wide receivers in the history of both college and professional football, Johnson was a two-time first-team all-American at Georgia Tech from 2004-06. He went on to be selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and was a three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL leader in receiving yards in his nine seasons with the Lions (2007-15). He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

Ivery is among eight individuals that will be inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Macon. Ivery, who played at Georgia Tech from 1975-78, remains the Yellow Jackets’ all-time leader in single-game (356 vs. Air Force – Nov. 11, 1998) and single-season (1,562 – 1978) rushing yards. He also finished his career as the Jackets’ all-time leading rusher with 3,517 career yards and still ranks third in Tech history in career rushing yardage. He went on to be selected No. 17 overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 1979 NFL Draft and rushed for 2,933 yards and 23 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Packers (1979-86). He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1982 and graduated from Georgia Tech in 1992.

Tickets for Johnson’s Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony are available at atlantasportshalloffame.org. For more information on Ivery’s Georgia Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, visit georgiasportshalloffame.com.

Georgia Tech 2020 season tickets are on sale now. The Yellow Jackets’ seven-game home schedule is one of the best in program history, featuring matchups at Bobby Dodd Stadium versus Clemson, Miami, Virginia and UCF, as well as the inaugural “Mayhem at MBS” showdown against Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 14. Season tickets start at just $229 and include the Mayhem at MBS contest versus Notre Dame. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tale of The Tape: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Georgia Tech is looking to even the season series against Notre Dame with a trip up to South Bend. Here's how they stack up against the Fighting Irish.

Matthew McGavic

The Evolution of Jordan Usher

Thanks in part to his own personal efforts and those from the coaching staff, junior forward Jordan Usher is moving from a being a well of untapped energy to a well-rounded basketball player.

Matthew McGavic

Depth & Rotation Will Be Key Down The Stretch

The increased production of Georgia Tech's bench players and the utilization of the player rotations by Josh Pastner will be pivotal to a late season run at the NCAA Tournament.

Matthew McGavic

Morning Recruiting Roundup: 1/31/20

Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from January 30th, 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Notre Dame

The Yellow Jackets will traveling up to South Bend to face the Fighting Irish just two and a half weeks after hosting Notre Dame at McCamish Pavilion.

Matthew McGavic

Three Jackets Named to ACC All-Academic Football Team

Curry, Southers, Swilling honored for achievements on the field and in the classroom

Georgia Tech PR

What To Watch For Vs. Notre Dame

Just two and a half weeks separated from their loss to Notre Dame, the Yellow Jackets are traveling up to South Bend for a rematch with the Fighting Irish. Will this result be different?

Matthew McGavic

Two Georgia Tech Alumni Make 52-Man XFL Rosters

Prior to the start of the 2020 XFL season, two former Georgia Tech football players have made the final roster cuts.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Morning Recruiting Roundup: 1/30/20

Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting for January 29th, 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Long Offseason Will Soon Pay Off For Andy Archer

Elbow surgery forced the redshirt junior right-handed pitcher to miss the entire 2019 season, but the rehab and preparation will pay massive dividends for Georgia Tech's Andy Archer in 2020.

Matthew McGavic