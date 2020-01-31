Calvin Johnson & Eddie Lee Ivery Set for Hall of Fame Inductions

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football legends Calvin Johnson and Eddie Lee Ivery will be inducted into the Atlanta and Georgia Sports Halls of Fame, respectively, next month.

Johnson will be one of six individuals inducted into the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta. One of the most successful wide receivers in the history of both college and professional football, Johnson was a two-time first-team all-American at Georgia Tech from 2004-06. He went on to be selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and was a three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL leader in receiving yards in his nine seasons with the Lions (2007-15). He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

Ivery is among eight individuals that will be inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Macon. Ivery, who played at Georgia Tech from 1975-78, remains the Yellow Jackets’ all-time leader in single-game (356 vs. Air Force – Nov. 11, 1998) and single-season (1,562 – 1978) rushing yards. He also finished his career as the Jackets’ all-time leading rusher with 3,517 career yards and still ranks third in Tech history in career rushing yardage. He went on to be selected No. 17 overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 1979 NFL Draft and rushed for 2,933 yards and 23 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Packers (1979-86). He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1982 and graduated from Georgia Tech in 1992.

Tickets for Johnson’s Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony are available at atlantasportshalloffame.org. For more information on Ivery’s Georgia Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, visit georgiasportshalloffame.com.

