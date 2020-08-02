Look: Georgia Tech '21 Football Commits and Targets Receive Scholarship Offers

Saturday kicked off the month of August. Not only does the start of August mean college football fans are closer to the first contest of the upcoming football season, but it also marked an important date on the recruiting calendar.

One-by-one throughout Saturday, written scholarship offers were made to players in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Per NCAA rules, a coaching staff can verbally offer scholarships at any time, but cannot officially offer that scholarship until August 1 heading into the player's senior year. So in theory a prospect could be committed to a school and not *technically* have received a scholarship offer - yet.

Georgia Tech, along with other football programs across the nation, created graphics for '21 pledges to spread the exciting news via social media.

Four-star wide receiver James BlackStrain's post (Georgia Tech '21 commit):

Three-star quarterback Chayden Peery's post (Georgia Tech '21 commit):

Three-star defensive back Kaleb Edwards post (Georgia Tech '21 commit):

Other social media posts from Tech's '21 targets:

Prospect: Sirad Bryant

Position: Safety

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 184-pounds

School: Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County

Prospect: Jordan Dingle

Position: Tight end

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 235-pounds

School: Bowling Green (Ky.)

Prospect: Armon Bethea

Position: Offensive guard

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 310-pounds

School: Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall

Prospect: Weston Franklin

Position: Offensive Guard

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 308-pounds

School: Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County

Prospect: Terrion Arnold

Position: Safety

Vitals: 6-foot, 180-pounds

School: Tallahassee (Fla.) John Paul II Catholic

The Yellow Jackets currently sit at 17 verbal commitments for the class of 2021. The collection of prospects are currently ranked No. 34 nationally and No. 8 in the ACC (247sports).

