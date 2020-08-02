Look: Georgia Tech '21 Football Commits and Targets Receive Scholarship Offers
Ashley Barnett
Saturday kicked off the month of August. Not only does the start of August mean college football fans are closer to the first contest of the upcoming football season, but it also marked an important date on the recruiting calendar.
One-by-one throughout Saturday, written scholarship offers were made to players in the 2021 recruiting cycle.
Per NCAA rules, a coaching staff can verbally offer scholarships at any time, but cannot officially offer that scholarship until August 1 heading into the player's senior year. So in theory a prospect could be committed to a school and not *technically* have received a scholarship offer - yet.
Georgia Tech, along with other football programs across the nation, created graphics for '21 pledges to spread the exciting news via social media.
Four-star wide receiver James BlackStrain's post (Georgia Tech '21 commit):
Three-star quarterback Chayden Peery's post (Georgia Tech '21 commit):
Three-star defensive back Kaleb Edwards post (Georgia Tech '21 commit):
Other social media posts from Tech's '21 targets:
Prospect: Sirad Bryant
Position: Safety
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 184-pounds
School: Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County
Prospect: Jordan Dingle
Position: Tight end
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 235-pounds
School: Bowling Green (Ky.)
Prospect: Armon Bethea
Position: Offensive guard
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 310-pounds
School: Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall
Prospect: Weston Franklin
Position: Offensive Guard
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 308-pounds
School: Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County
Prospect: Terrion Arnold
Position: Safety
Vitals: 6-foot, 180-pounds
School: Tallahassee (Fla.) John Paul II Catholic
The Yellow Jackets currently sit at 17 verbal commitments for the class of 2021. The collection of prospects are currently ranked No. 34 nationally and No. 8 in the ACC (247sports).
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI
Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_