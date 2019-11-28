Watch: Nathan Cottrell Discusses Role Change, Leadership As A Senior

Even if it meant taking on a completely different role with Geoff Collins taking over following Paul Johnson's retirement, redshirt senior Nathan Cottrell said transferring was never in the cards for him.

"Georgia Tech's been great to me," Cottrell said. "I never even thought about transferring anywhere else."

Heading into this season, the Knoxville, TN native was anticipating continuing being a major contributor on offense. Under Coach Collins however, he has shifted to being a mainstay on special teams. But instead of hanging his head, Cottrell found it as an opportunity to get better, saying "I've really enjoyed the transition."

Cottrell has also embraced the leadership expectations that come with being as senior, especially under the culture change that Geoff Collins has instilled. He was one of three seniors to be named a permanent 2019 season captain, and is proud of what they have accomplished in their efforts to get Georgia Tech back to national relevance. "This senior class has laid a really strong foundation for the years to come."

As far as the upcoming Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate this weekend, a win against the #4 Bulldogs would "mean more to me than any win" in his collegiate career, but at the same time he's focused on keeping emotions in check for the game.

No matter what the scoreboard says when the clock hits zero on Saturday, Cottrell is excited for what will transpire in the following spring and summer. "There is gonna be no flat offseason" Cottrell bragged, praising all of the returning coaches and players for the 2020 season.

