No. 12 Georgia Tech Reveals Its Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs Duke
It is nearly gameday for No. 12 Georgia Tech, and it is a big one. The Yellow Jackets head out on the road this weekend to face Duke, which is 3-0 in ACC play. The winner of this game is going to be in the driver's seat when it comes to getting to Charlotte for the ACC Championship.
Ahead of Saturday's game, Georgia Tech has unveiled their uniform combination for Saturday's game.
It is going to be the gold helmets, white uniforms, and gold pants this weekend for the Yellow Jackets.
Looking for DB's to step up
Head coach Brent Key announced at today's press conference that starting cornerback Ahmari Harvey and defensive lineman Akelo Stone would be out for this weekend, but the good news is that Harvey's injury is not going to be season ending. His injury means that other defnesive backs will have to step up and Key is confident that they will do just that.
"Well, I mean, we got a bunch. I mean, we played, we played, I know, I don't know how many Rodney Shelley, he's had because he missed the first couple of weeks, but really, we had five guys that have played, you know, high level of snaps out there. But no, we've got a lot of guys. We've played a lot of guys. And that's the reason we play a lot of guys early in the season. If you see the season, you get to this point, you know, you see it start to hone in really on who's the, you know, it's more reps, I guess you would say, for the guys that, whether it started or, you know, big factors. But Rod, obviously, has a big role, Rodney Shelley, and Daiquan has a big role. He does some really good things, and he has some busts that are, you know, some catastrophic things. He's working every day to improve on those things. Daiquan is. He's really been pleased with his development. We've got to continue to be consistent, though, and that's the big thing. And then some of the young guys have gotten some playing time and they're repping to, you know, be depth in that spot as well.
Yeah. Rodney, I think, is the best version of himself right now, too. He's been really proud of him and how he's worked this past year. I mean, I can remember back to recruiting and back to him being a freshman in the interim year. And we're playing down in Tallahassee. And he makes a heck of a play as a gunner on the punt team. And then stands over the guy, gets a 15 -yarder. Y 'all know that's what I remember now. So he came to the side, and he was so shook because he made a great play, made a dumb play, into about, you know, three seconds. It's stuck in my head, his reaction on the sideline. He thought I was about to just tear him one up. And I didn't. I just said, that's not what we do. You got to learn from that. You know, he's a fun guy to be around. He's opened up so much. He was a guy that was very quiet. All that about Rodney to say that I'm most proud of him because he's on track to graduate and be a graduate of Georgia Tech. "
Duke has one of the best offenses in the ACC and the secondary for Georgia Tech is going to play a huge role in being able to slow them down.