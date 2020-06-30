Omoregie Uzzi Named to ACC All-Decade Team

All Yellow Jackets
Wes Durham of the ACC Network recently selected his ACC All-Decade Team for both offense and defense, including one former Yellow Jacket offensive lineman as one of the best of the decade. 

Georgia Tech offensive guard Omoregie Uzzi was selected by Durham on the ACC All-Decade Team, offense. 

In addition to Uzzi, other ACC All-Decade offensive members included Florida State QB Jameis Winston, Florida State RB Dalvin Cook, Clemson RB Travis Ettienne, Florida State WR Rashard Greene, Clemson WR Sammy Watkins, Duke WR Jamison Crowder, UNC TE Eric Ebron, Wake Forest AP Greg Dortch, Clemson OL Mitch Hyatt, NC State OL Garrett Bradbury, Duke OL Laken Tomlinson, and Florida State OL Cam Erving. 

Georgia Tech didn't land any members on the ACC All-Decade Team, defense, which included NC State DE Bradley Chubb, Clemson DE Vic Beasley, Clemson DT Christian Wilkins, Pitt DT Aaron Donald, Boston College LB Luke Kuechly, Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons, Virginia LB Micah Kiser, Florida State CB Jalen Ramsey, Virginia Tech CB Kendall Fuller, Virginia S Quin Blanding, and Duke S Jeremy Cash.

Uzzi was the ninth-rated offensive guard in the 2008 recruiting cycle (Scout) when he signed with Tech. A redshirt his true freshman year, Uzzi started all 12 games he played in as a redshirt sophomore, and was named second-team All-ACC. 

During the 2011 season, Uzzi started the first 12 games of the season - sat out the Hyundai Sun Bowl with an injury. He earned second-team All-American honors (SI.com) and third team honors (Rivals). Uzzi was also named First-Team All-ACC. 

His redshirt senior season, Uzzi started all 14 games. He was selected to First-Team All-ACC for the second straight year and was named Third-Team All-American (CBSSports.com). Uzzi was also invited to play in the East-West Shrine Game, but chose not to participate because of an injury. 

Upon leaving Georgia Tech, Uzzi was one of the most-decorated offensive lineman in school history. He helped the Jackets rank in the top four nationally in rushing in each of his four seasons.

