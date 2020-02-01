Morning Recruiting Roundup: 2/1/20
Matthew McGavic
Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from January 31st, 2020. Here's what happened yesterday:
Consensus Top 100 player and 4* RB Jahmyr Gibbs made his final visit to Georgia Tech.
Class of 2023 S Caleb Downs announced he will be on The Flats today.
Georgia Tech makes the cut for Class of 2021 DE Victoine Brown
New Offers
Class of 2021 S Joshua Sosanya
- Wakefield HS - Raleigh, NC
- 6'2", 185lbs
Class of 2022 QB Jacurri Brown
- Lowndes HS - Valdosta, GA
- 6'3", 192lbs
Class of 2023 WR Adam Hopkins
- Thomas County Central HS - Thomasville, GA
- 6'0", 160lbs
Class of 2023 DE Gabriel Harris
- 6'4",220lbs
- Thomas County Central HS - Thomasville, GA
