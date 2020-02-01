All Yellow Jackets
Morning Recruiting Roundup: 2/1/20

Matthew McGavic

Recapping everything in the world of Georgia Tech Football recruiting from January 31st, 2020. Here's what happened yesterday:

Consensus Top 100 player and 4* RB Jahmyr Gibbs made his final visit to Georgia Tech.

Class of 2023 S Caleb Downs announced he will be on The Flats today.

Georgia Tech makes the cut for Class of 2021 DE Victoine Brown

New Offers

Class of 2021 S Joshua Sosanya

- Wakefield HS - Raleigh, NC

- 6'2", 185lbs

Class of 2022 QB Jacurri Brown

- Lowndes HS - Valdosta, GA

- 6'3", 192lbs

Class of 2023 WR Adam Hopkins

- Thomas County Central HS - Thomasville, GA

- 6'0", 160lbs

Class of 2023 DE Gabriel Harris

- 6'4",220lbs

- Thomas County Central HS - Thomasville, GA

