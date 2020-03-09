Ryan Johnson Already a 'Fit' on Georgia Tech's O-Line

Deciding where to play his final year of eligibility was in important decision for offensive lineman Ryan Johnson. A former starter on the Tennessee Volunteers' offensive line, Johnson knows he wants a shot at the next level and that a good relationship is 'key' to reaching that dream.

A grad-transfer, Johnson committed to Georgia Tech two days prior to the start of early signing period. Offensive line coach Brent Key and head coach Geoff Collins were instrumental in Johnson choosing the Yellow Jackets.

"I looked at a couple different schools, but coach Key is one of the best offensive line coaches in the country," Johnson said. "Coach Collins really impressed me. Coach Lew [Caralla] really impressed me. Just the atmosphere here. The people really impressed me. I've been playing football since I was seven now. And one thing I've learned is it's just like life. It's the people you're around. It's not the place that you're around."

Johnson, who played 35 games and started 19 games throughout three seasons for the Vols, ultimately decided that coach Key would give him the best opportunity to make it to the NFL. Still in the early stages of spring practice, Johnson credits Key with his development on the Jackets' offensive line.

"I think he's really helped me improve daily on my fundamentals, just on my knowledge of the game," Johnson said of coach Key. "I think that's been really key for my development of an offensive lineman, as a football player."

Aside from the personal impact Key has had on Johnson, Johnson's presence on the offensive line has already been felt.

"He's been a great addition," Key said following Sunday's practice. "Not even talking about as a player. Just as a fit in the room. That's super important to me as offensive line coach is the fit."

According to Key, consulting the offensive line unit about adding more depth was imperative.

"I went to the guys that are currently in the room and I talked to them," Key said. "Because to me that's really important that they're able to accept somebody else coming in to their group. Who they've been here for three years, for four years, doing everything here and somebody comes in for one year with them."

The cohesiveness and the positive fit of the group has been visible to Key and has shown throughout the offensive line.

"Ryan, he's just another leader to have," OL Jack DeFoor said. "He brings a lot of size with him. He's a really smart guy so he's picking everything up."

"It's unbelievable. We all love the guy," OL Zach Quinney added about Johnson. "He came in and made an immediate impact as a leader. He's a real smart dude. He's good at what he does. Easy to play aside. Easy to communicate with. We're glad to have him."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_