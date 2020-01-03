The Under Armour All-American Game showcases 100 of the nation's top high school football recruits, with the 13th edition of this all-star contest featuring 4* quarterback and Georgia Tech signee Jeff Sims.

The dual threat signal caller out of Sandalwood HS in Jacksonville, FL seized the opportunity on the big stage. He helped lead Team Pressure to a 30-24 win, going 5-11 with 27 passing yards, and also rushing for 59 yards on 8 attempts and a touchdown. His 7.4 yards per carry led his team and was second among all ball carriers, while his 59 yards was also second best.

In his first drive on the night, he helped orchestrate a 9 play, 73 yard drive that resulted in the game's first touchdown. He went 3-5 through the air with 23 yards, and also ran twice for 19 yards including a 10 yard rushing touchdown. While he did not pass for a touchdown on the drive, had it not been for an impressive pass break up by Florida signee 4* cornerback Jahari Rogers, his score would have been through the air and not on the ground.

His second drive did not end in a score, but it was not due to his efforts. He went 1-3 for 5 yards on the drive, but his second incompletion was a drop from 4* Miami signee WR Michael Redding on third down. He also amassed 5 yards on the ground on 2 attempts, but 1 attempt was a loss of yardage off a sack courtesy of 5* South Carolina commit DE Jordan Burch.

On his third and final drive of the night, he only went 1-2 through the air, but where he really shined was on the ground. He ran it 4 times for 34 yards, including a 27 yard gain on 4th and 3 to help set up a Pressure field goal. The 27 yard scramble marked the longest running play on the night.

