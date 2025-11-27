Staff Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Georgia
Georgia Tech is a featured team on Friday when they play against its rival Georgia on ABC. They are a part of a triple header on ABC that will begin with Ole Miss vs Mississippi State, Georgia vs Georgia Tech, and Texas vs Texas A&M.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 42-28 loss to Pittsburgh. Georgia rolled against Charlotte in a 35-3 victory. Friday will be just the third time that Georgia and Georgia Tech meet, with both teams having at least nine wins. The other two times came in 1942 and 2014. Georgia has won seven consecutive matchups.
Georgia Tech has one of he best offenses in the country and ranks top 25 in yards per game (485.9), pass efficiency (159.13), rushing (215.2 ypg), scoring (35.3 ppg), and passing (270.7 ypg). They will face a top 30 defense looking to slow them down and stifle their elite offensive attack. Let’s take a look at some predictions for the game on Friday.
Here is how our staff has the game turning out on Friday.
Jackson Caudell (publisher, 9-2 record)- Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 20
Arvon Bacon (writer, 8-3 record)- Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 32
Najeh Wilkins (writer, 9-2 record)- Georgia Tech 31, Georgia 21
Looking Forward to The Challenge
It will be a test of mental fortitude for the Yellow Jackets, who have lost two of their last three games after starting the season 8-0. They lost to Pittsburgh and put a wrench in their ACC title plans, and they need a lot of help. They can easily come out flat and back down to their rival, or they can fight and make it a game as they did a season ago. With head coach Brent Key at the helm, Georgia Tech should be a fired-up bunch. They still have a lot to play for, and college football isn’t prone to chaotic weekends. It starts with meeting the challenge of Georgia and knocking off your rival.
“You know, a huge challenge for us. It's a challenge we're excited about. And, you know, very good football team, good players, good coaches. And playing good football right now. So, you know, and we've kind of been the opposite. We have not been playing good football the last few weeks. I'm not going to stay and deny it or hide from it,” said coach Key.
“So we've got work to do. We've got to improve, but that's what, you know, this week is. It's about what's right now. It's not about anything in the past. It's not about anything in the future. I told the team we got to put all those things away, and time up in a little bag and put them away and deal with full focus has to be, has to be on this game this week."
If Georgia Tech does defeat Georgia, it would be its second against a nationally ranked opponent. The other was Clemson earlier this season.
