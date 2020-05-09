Tight End Shield Taylor "Ecstatic" About Georgia Tech Offer

Three-star tight end Shield Taylor Alexandria (LA) has steadily seen his offer list grow. Georgia Tech has become one of the latest to extend a scholarship to the 2021 prospect.

"Coach (Chris) Wiesenhan first contacted me through twitter," said Taylor. "We eventually got on FaceTime and started to talk about the [Georgia Tech] football program and his coaching experience, and he offered me as a tight end. I was ecstatic because it is a great football program as well as a great education."

Taylor said that the Jackets' tight ends coach, Wiesnhan, is his main recruiter from Tech.

"I really liked speaking with him," Taylor said of Wieshan. "He has such great knowledge of football and the way the game is played."

Under second-year head coach Geoff Collins, Tech has installed the usage of a tight end again. Last season, UConn grad transfer tight end Tyler Davis was utilized as a run and pass blocker, while also contributing on the specials team. Davis was recently selected in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Similar to Davis, Taylor said he views himself as a hybrid. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder wants to continue to be versatile, and do both blocking and receiving at the college level.

"It is very admirable that they [Georgia Tech] just had a tight end drafted," added Taylor. "[It is] reassuring that they can produce NFL quality athletes."

With the hope to visit several schools once the temporary recruiting dead period is lifted, Taylor said Georgia Tech is on his list to tour.

Taylor holds nearly 20 offers from programs across the country, but said a few schools are making an impression.

"There are some schools that stand out for their football and education," said Taylor. "Stanford, Duke, Boston College and Georgia Tech. I don't plan on making a decision til senior year starts, however."

