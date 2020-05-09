All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Tight End Shield Taylor "Ecstatic" About Georgia Tech Offer

Ashley Barnett

Three-star tight end Shield Taylor Alexandria (LA) has steadily seen his offer list grow. Georgia Tech has become one of the latest to extend a scholarship to the 2021 prospect. 

"Coach (Chris) Wiesenhan first contacted me through twitter," said Taylor. "We eventually got on FaceTime and started to talk about the [Georgia Tech] football program and his coaching experience, and he offered me as a tight end. I was ecstatic because it is a great football program as well as a great education." 

Taylor said that the Jackets' tight ends coach, Wiesnhan, is his main recruiter from Tech. 

"I really liked speaking with him," Taylor said of Wieshan. "He has such great knowledge of football and the way the game is played."

Under second-year head coach Geoff Collins, Tech has installed the usage of a tight end again. Last season, UConn grad transfer tight end Tyler Davis was utilized as a run and pass blocker, while also contributing on the specials team. Davis was recently selected in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Similar to Davis, Taylor said he views himself as a hybrid. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder wants to continue to be versatile, and do both blocking and receiving at the college level. 

"It is very admirable that they [Georgia Tech] just had a tight end drafted," added Taylor. "[It is] reassuring that they can produce NFL quality athletes."

With the hope to visit several schools once the temporary recruiting dead period is lifted, Taylor said Georgia Tech is on his list to tour. 

Taylor holds nearly 20 offers from programs across the country, but said a few schools are making an impression. 

"There are some schools that stand out for their football and education," said Taylor. "Stanford, Duke, Boston College and Georgia Tech. I don't plan on making a decision til senior year starts, however."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Can Georgia Tech Expect to See in WR Marquez Ezzard?

All Yellow Jackets caught up with Cam Underwood of State of the U to discuss what former Miami wide receiver Marquez Ezzard will bring to Georgia Tech's offense this upcoming season

Ashley Barnett

2021 DE Noah Collins Flips Commitment to Georgia Tech

Once a UCF pledge, the in-state defensive lineman announced his decision to commit to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Ashley Barnett

What Can Georgia Tech Expect to See in Safety Derrik Allen?

All Yellow Jackets caught up with Bryan Driskell of SI's IrishBreakdown to discuss what former Notre Dame safety Derrik Allen will bring to Georgia Tech's defense this upcoming season

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Picks Up In-State Commit Joshua Robinson

Georgia Tech lands their fifth member to the 2021 class with the commitment of in-state defensive end Joshua Robinson

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Has Contacted ASU Transfer Romello White

Georgia Tech has reportedly been in contact with Arizona State transfer Romello White

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech's Tyler Strafaci Named 2020 Byron Nelson Award Finalist

Georgia Tech's Tyler Strafaci has been named a finalist for the 2020 Byron Nelson Award.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech RB Christian Malloy Enters the Transfer Portal Amid Crowded Backfield

Georgia Tech running back Christian Malloy has entered his name into the transfer portal amid a crowded backfield

Ashley Barnett

Four-Star OLB Malaki Hamrick Says Georgia Tech Academics Are "Already A Plus"

2022 Four-Star OLB Malaki Hamrick recently earned an offer from the Yellow Jackets. Hamrick says the academics at Georgia Tech are "already a plus"

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Named in Final 5 List for Gardner-Webb Transfer Jose Perez

Georgia Tech was named in the final 5 list for Gardner-Webb transfer Jose Perez

Ashley Barnett

2021 DT Cameron Ball Says Georgia Tech "Stands Out"

2021 defensive tackle Cameron Ball recently narrowed down his top 10 schools. Ball says Georgia Tech "stands out" to him and plans to visit the Jackets again.

Ashley Barnett