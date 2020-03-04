All Yellow Jackets
WATCH: Geoff Collins Talks Graham and Quarterback Competition

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech kicked off spring practice on Tuesday morning. The quarterback battle has been a hot topic with James Graham returning for his redshirt sophomore season and the additions of early enrollee freshmen Jeff Sims and Tucker Gleason. Redshirt freshman Jordan Yates adds to the competition as well.

During the 2019 campaign, Graham was given the green light as starter in the Jackets Week 4 matchup versus North Carolina. Although Tech didn't come away with a win, Graham was able to help put the offense into rhythm. He would start the duration of the season and completed 45.1% of his passes.

Head coach Geoff Collins boosted the 2020 class by adding dual-threat quarterbacks Sims and Gleason. Sims is probably the most highly anticipated player out of the latest recruiting class and could present the biggest threat. Throughout his high school career, Sims accumulated over 6,000 total yards and 55 touchdowns. 

Gleason and Yates are both dark horses in the quarterback race in comparison to the hype around Graham and Sims. In his last two seasons of high school, Gleason threw for over 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns. Yates was able to get his feet wet some last year. Not too much has yet to be seen of him on Collins' offense, but Yates flashed his capability to target receivers and his grittiness to run. 

