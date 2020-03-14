WATCH: Offensive Line Coach Brent Key Quotes Bill Curry

This time last year, offensive line coach Brent Key was challenged with the task of transitioning the offensive line into a new type of scheme than what was previously played at Georgia Tech. The transition brought its own set of learning curves for the Jackets offensive line such as executing the fresh playing style.

For Key, in order to have success this upcoming season, looking at the past is not an option.

"Not trying to be cliche when I say this, but not trying to look in the back," Key said. "Not trying to look behind. It's a new group of guys. There are some of the same people out there doing things, but when we set our goals for the group, it's really nothing based on last season. It's based on things we know we have to do to be successful this year."

The offensive line continues to development and grow - including adding extra body weight - and have steadily progressed from the following season. Key also has the option this year to use five linemen with at least a year's worth of starting experience. Even with the depth and availability to move players around the line, Key said he's not trying to overcomplicate things for his group.

"You individualize them a little bit when it comes to the things you're trying to work on so you can pinpoint them," Key said. "But I bet if you looked at the last 10 years of coaching offensive line, if you put ten things on the board you gotta get better at, eight of them are probably going to be the same thing every year. You can really overcomplicate this position to cause players to play paralyzed and slow. The more I can make things simple and help these kids out, it allows them to play faster."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_