A Way-Too-Early Look at Georgia Tech Football's 2020 Depth Chart
Matthew McGavic
Now that National Signing Day is in the rear view mirror and that Georgia Tech has had ample opportunity to dive into the transfer portal, we're starting to get a little bit of an idea as to who head coach Geoff Collins will roll out onto The Flats to start against the Clemson Tigers on Thursday, September 3rd under the lights of Bobby Dodd Stadium.
With as many players that Collins and the rest of the coaching staff like to rotate on-and-off the field with his "Above The Line" depth chart, consider this a tentative list. Especially combined with the fact that Tech can still possibly reach into the transfer portal and further add to their depth chart.
As for now, here is your "Way-Too-Early" look at the depth chart for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' 2020 season.
OFFENSE (Spread)
Quarterback:
- Starter: James Graham
- Backups: Jordan Yates, Tucker Gleason, Jeff Sims
Running Back:
- Starter: Jordan Mason
- Backups: Jamious Griffin, Jerry Howard, Jahmyr Gibbs
Outside Receiver:
- Starters: Jalen Camp, Adonicas Sanders
- Backups: Marquez Ezzard, Malachi Carter, Tobias Oliver
Slot Receiver:
- Starter: Ahmarean Brown
- Backups: Josh Blancato, Nate McCollum
Tight End:
- Starter: Dylan Deveney
- Backups: Dylan Leonard, Billy Ward
Left Tackle:
- Starter: Devin Cochran
- Backup: Michael Maye
Left Guard:
- Starter: Ryan Johnson
- Backup: Mikey Minihan
Center:
- Starter: Kenny Cooper
- Backup: William Lay III
Right Guard:
- Starter: Jack DeFoor
- Backup: Connor Hansen
Right Tackle:
- Starter: Zach Quinney
- Backup: Jordan Williams
DEFENSE (4-2-5)
Defensive Tackle:
- Starters: Jahaziel Lee, T.K. Chimedza
- Backups: Chris Martin, Djimon Brooks
Defensive End:
- Starters: Antonneous Clayton, Kelton Dawson
- Backups: Antwan Owens, Jordan Domineck, Sylvain Yondjouen
Linebacker:
- Starters: David Curry, Charlie Thomas
- Backups: Quez Jackson, Demetrius Knight, Bruce Jordan-Swilling
Cornerback:
- Starters: Tre Swilling, Zamari Walton
- Backups: Myles Sims, Miles Brooks
Safety:
- Starters: Tariq Carpenter, Juanyeh Thomas
- Backups: Avery Showell, Jaylon King, Derrik Allen
Nickelback
- Starter: Kaleb Oliver
- Backup: Jaytlin Askew
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter: Pressley Harvin III
Placekicker: Brenton King
Punt/Kick Returner: Ahmarean Brown
