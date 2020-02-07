All Yellow Jackets
A Way-Too-Early Look at Georgia Tech Football's 2020 Depth Chart

Matthew McGavic

Now that National Signing Day is in the rear view mirror and that Georgia Tech has had ample opportunity to dive into the transfer portal, we're starting to get a little bit of an idea as to who head coach Geoff Collins will roll out onto The Flats to start against the Clemson Tigers on Thursday, September 3rd under the lights of Bobby Dodd Stadium.

With as many players that Collins and the rest of the coaching staff like to rotate on-and-off the field with his "Above The Line" depth chart, consider this a tentative list. Especially combined with the fact that Tech can still possibly reach into the transfer portal and further add to their depth chart.

As for now, here is your "Way-Too-Early" look at the depth chart for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' 2020 season.

Agree or disagree, or simply want to chime in? Sound off in the comments below.

OFFENSE (Spread)

Quarterback: 

- Starter: James Graham

- Backups: Jordan Yates, Tucker Gleason, Jeff Sims

Running Back:

- Starter: Jordan Mason

- Backups: Jamious Griffin, Jerry Howard, Jahmyr Gibbs

Outside Receiver:

- Starters: Jalen Camp, Adonicas Sanders

- Backups: Marquez Ezzard, Malachi Carter, Tobias Oliver

Slot Receiver:

- Starter: Ahmarean Brown

- Backups: Josh Blancato, Nate McCollum

Tight End:

- Starter: Dylan Deveney

- Backups: Dylan Leonard, Billy Ward

Left Tackle:

- Starter: Devin Cochran

- Backup: Michael Maye

Left Guard:

- Starter: Ryan Johnson

- Backup: Mikey Minihan

Center:

- Starter: Kenny Cooper

- Backup: William Lay III

Right Guard:

- Starter: Jack DeFoor

- Backup: Connor Hansen

Right Tackle:

- Starter: Zach Quinney

- Backup: Jordan Williams

DEFENSE (4-2-5)

Defensive Tackle:

- Starters: Jahaziel Lee, T.K. Chimedza

- Backups: Chris Martin, Djimon Brooks

Defensive End:

- Starters: Antonneous Clayton, Kelton Dawson

- Backups: Antwan Owens, Jordan Domineck, Sylvain Yondjouen

Linebacker:

- Starters: David Curry, Charlie Thomas

- Backups: Quez Jackson, Demetrius Knight, Bruce Jordan-Swilling

Cornerback:

- Starters: Tre Swilling, Zamari Walton

- Backups: Myles Sims, Miles Brooks

Safety:

- Starters: Tariq Carpenter, Juanyeh Thomas

- Backups: Avery Showell, Jaylon King, Derrik Allen

Nickelback

- Starter: Kaleb Oliver

- Backup: Jaytlin Askew

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter: Pressley Harvin III

Placekicker: Brenton King

Punt/Kick Returner: Ahmarean Brown

Marquez Ezzard I think will be starting. Looking forward to seeing Antonneous get some pressure going. New kicker is being brought in that hit a 55 yarder last year; wouldn't hate to see him get a chance. Gibbs / Griffin is down the road going to be a nightmare tandem for defenses. Hope the grad transfers make a strong impact on the line. Go jackets!

