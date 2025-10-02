What Grade Does DC Blake Gideon Deserve After His First Five Games At Georgia Tech?
When Georgia Tech hired Blake Gideon away from Texas, the hope was that he would continue the upward trajectory of Georgia Tech's defense. After having one of the worst defenses in the country in 2023, Tyler Santucci made the Yellow Jackets a formidable defense, especially against the run. Still, questions about the pass rush and pass defense remained. Brent Key hired Gideon away from Texas shortly after and Gideon got to work right away with improving the Georgia Tech defense.
How has he been?
The results have been mixed so far for Gideon at Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets defense has answered the call when needed at times. When they turned the ball over three times in the first quarter against Colorado, Georgia Tech only gave up seven points. They did well to hold down Clemson and Temple, but then turned in their shakiest performance last Saturday against Wake Forest, giving up nearly 450 yards and over six yards per play to the Demon Deacons.
Currently, Georgia Tech ranks 100th in the country in rushing defense, 98th in sacks per game, 47th in tackles for loss per game, and 119th in turnover margin. They have not done a great job at stopping the run or taking the ball away from opponents. While they are not facing a murder's row of offenses coming up, it will be tough to defeat the high-level teams they will need to at the end of the year unless something improves.
In a recent article, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg gave Gideon a "B" for his first five games:
"Brent Key made a defensive coordinator change midway through his first year, then lost Tyler Santucci to the NFL after 2024, so he had an important choice to make ahead of a big 2025 season. Gideon had impressive credentials as a former Texas player and assistant, but his only coordinator experience came on special teams with Houston and Ole Miss.
So far, Gideon looks like a strong choice. Georgia Tech is allowing 190.4 pass yards per game and has nine defenders with multiple tackles for loss, led by senior defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg. The team is trying to become the first Georgia Tech defense since 2006 to allow fewer than 20 points per game.
Although the defense had a shaky start Saturday against Wake Forest, it allowed only six second-half points and secured the game-clinching interception on a 2-point try in overtime.
"They've taken on Blake's personality," Key told ESPN this spring. "He's a fiery, roughneck guy. The first time I talked to him, we talked for an hour and 30, hour and 45 minutes, and just kind of hit it off. Then when he came and presented, it was very uncut, raw, just, 'This is who I am. This is what I do, just how we're going to do it.' He's been a really good addition."
Grade: B
I think a B is a fair grade. Georgia Tech has plenty of room for improvement, but has not been a disaster on that end. They are playing a lot of young players along the defensive front (Andre Fuller, Christian Garrett) and are above average in tackles for loss. If they can improve the run defense, get more pressure on the quarterback, and create turnovers, the Yellow Jackets should find themselves in Charlotte.