LIVE Updates: Georgia Tech vs Old Dominion Score
It has been quite the opening series for Georgia Tech this weekend against Old Dominion. After a nail-biter 3-2 opening game win, the Yellow Jackets got a walk-off grand slam in game two from none other than Drew Burress. The Yellow Jackets have started their season 2-0 and are going for the series sweep today.
Pregame
Georgia Tech's Lineup today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. DH Nathan Waugh
5. 2B Alex Hernandez
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. RF Parker Brosius
8. LF Tyler Neises
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Riley Stanford is the starting pitcher
Top of the 1st
After giving up a leadoff single, Stanford gets out of the inning without allowing another hit. Game is tied 0-0
Bottom of the 1st
Georgia Tech gets one on due to a walk, but does nothing with the baserunner. 0-0 heading to the 2nd Inning
Top of the 2nd
A solo home run from ODU gives them a 1-0 lead heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 2nd
Hernanded hit a leadoff single and Brosius walked to get the Yellow Jackets two on base, but they score no runs. ODU leads 1-0 heading to the third.
Top of the 3rd
After two singles and a walk loaded the bases, Stanford gets out of the jam and the Yellow Jackets still trail 1-0.
Bottom of the 3rd
Lodise got a leadoff single, but that is all for the Yellow Jackets. ODU leads 1-0 heading to the 4th.