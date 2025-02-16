All Yellow Jackets

LIVE Updates: Georgia Tech vs Old Dominion Score

Can the Yellow Jackets get the sweep today to open their season?

Jackson Caudell

Georgia Tech is looking to open their season with a sweep against Old Dominion
Georgia Tech is looking to open their season with a sweep against Old Dominion / Georgia Tech Athletic

It has been quite the opening series for Georgia Tech this weekend against Old Dominion. After a nail-biter 3-2 opening game win, the Yellow Jackets got a walk-off grand slam in game two from none other than Drew Burress. The Yellow Jackets have started their season 2-0 and are going for the series sweep today.

Be sure to stay tuned right here and refresh the page for the latest updates from today's game in Atlanta!

Pregame

Georgia Tech's Lineup today:

1. SS Kyle Lodise

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 1B Kent Schmidt

4. DH Nathan Waugh

5. 2B Alex Hernandez

6. C Vahn Lackey

7. RF Parker Brosius

8. LF Tyler Neises

9. 3B Carson Kerce

Riley Stanford is the starting pitcher

Top of the 1st

After giving up a leadoff single, Stanford gets out of the inning without allowing another hit. Game is tied 0-0

Bottom of the 1st

Georgia Tech gets one on due to a walk, but does nothing with the baserunner. 0-0 heading to the 2nd Inning

Top of the 2nd

A solo home run from ODU gives them a 1-0 lead heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 2nd

Hernanded hit a leadoff single and Brosius walked to get the Yellow Jackets two on base, but they score no runs. ODU leads 1-0 heading to the third.

Top of the 3rd

After two singles and a walk loaded the bases, Stanford gets out of the jam and the Yellow Jackets still trail 1-0.

Bottom of the 3rd

Lodise got a leadoff single, but that is all for the Yellow Jackets. ODU leads 1-0 heading to the 4th.

Top of the 4th

Published |Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell