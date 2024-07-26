Eight Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Will Compete In 2024 Summer Olympics In Paris
The 2024 Summer Olympics begin today with opening ceremonies and there are going to be eight Yellow Jackets competing this summer, representing six countries.
Seven of the eight Yellow Jackets in Paris will be making their Olympic debuts. Berke Saka is the lone returner after serving as Türkiye’s co-flag bearer in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and competing in the 200M backstroke.
Christopher Eubanks (tennis) and Julia Bergmann (volleyball) are the first Olympians in the history of their respective programs while Jose Alvarado (men’s basketball) becomes the sixth Jacket to represent Tech men’s basketball at the games.
Christopher Eubanks (GT 2014-17) – Men’s Tennis – Team USA
When: Eubanks begins his quest for a medal on Saturday, July 27 at 6 a.m. against Lebanon’s Benjamin Hassan
Where: Roland Garros
Watch: Peacock
Men’s Tennis Olympic Bracket
Jose Alvarado (GT 2017-21) – Men’s Basketball – Team Puerto Rico
When: Alvarado and Team Puerto Rico will play three group stage contests in the opening week of the games for a chance at qualifying for the medal rounds.
July 28, 5 am: Puerto Rico vs. South Sudan - WATCH
July 31, 11:15 am: Puerto Rico vs. Serbia - WATCH
August 3, 11:15 am: Puerto Rico vs. United States - WATCH
Where: Group Stage: Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille / Medal Rounds: Accor Arena in Paris
Men’s Basketball Schedule and Results
Julia Bergmann (GT 2019-22) – Women’s Volleyball – Team Brazil
When: Bergmann and Team Brazil will play three group stage contests in the opening week of the games for a chance at qualifying for the medal rounds.
July 29, 7 am: Brazil vs. Kenya - WATCH
August 1, 7am: Brazil vs. Japan - WATCH
August 4, 3pm: Brazil vs. Poland - WATCH
Where: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles
Women’s Volleyball Schedule and Results
Imane El Barodi (GT 2019-23) – Women’s Swimming (100M breaststroke) – Team Morocco
When: July 28, 5 a.m. ET - WATCH
Where: Paris La Defense Arena
Olympic Swimming Schedule and Results
Berke Saka (senior) – Men’s Swimming (200M backstroke) - Team Türkiye
When: July 31, 5 a.m. ET - WATCH
Where: Paris La Defense Arena
Olympic Swimming Schedule and Results
Ariana Dirkzwager (junior) – Women’s Swimming (200M freestyle) – Team Laos
When: July 28, 5 a.m. ET - WATCH
Where: Paris La Defense Arena
Olympic Swimming Schedule and Results
Ela Naz Ozdemir (Incoming freshman) – Women’s Swimming (4x200M Freestyle Relay) – Team Türkiye
When: August 1, 5 a.m. ET - WATCH
Where: Paris La Defense Arena
Olympic Swimming Schedule and Results
Giovana Reis (Incoming freshman) – Women’s Swimming (4x100M Freestyle Relay) – Team Brazil
When: July 27, 5 a.m. ET - WATCH
Where: Paris La Defense Arena
Olympic Swimming Schedule and Results
In addition to the eight athletes competing in the games, Georgia Tech will have two more representatives in Paris, Toni M. And Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Coach Courtney Hart will be coaching Dirkzwager in her event as a member of Team Laos. Additionally, four-time Olympian, 2008 Bronze medalist and Georgia Tech Hall of Fame Inductee Chaunté Lowe will also be in attendance as a member of President Biden’s U.S. delegation as a member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.