Georgia Tech Takeover on ACC Network Scheduled For July 31

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present 15 days of programming highlighting some of the best games and greatest moments for each ACC institution beginning Monday, July 27.

In addition, a new series produced entirely by ACC schools, Authentic ACC, will debut. The 30-minute special series will highlight original content and storytelling unique to that institution. It will air throughout the two weeks of dedicated programming.

The Yellow Jackets Takeover of the ACC Network will be on Friday, July 31 from 8:00 a.m. until midnight.

Georgia Tech Takeover Schedule:

Time (ET) Program Original Air Date 8 a.m. Packer and Durham 10 a.m. BB: Georgia Tech vs Maryland

ACC Baseball Championship May 25, 2014 Noon VB: Georgia Tech at Clemson Oct. 9, 2019 2 p.m. WBB: Florida State at Georgia Tech Feb. 23, 2020 4 p.m. MBB: North Carolina at Georgia Tech Jan. 29, 2003 6 p.m. CFB: Georgia Tech at Auburn Sept. 3, 2005 9 p.m. CFB: Georgia Tech at Miami Nov. 19, 2005

Packer and Durham, ACCN's morning news and information show, hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham, will include special guests each morning which align with the specific institution's takeover. The show airs live Monday - Friday from 8-10 a.m. ET, and is simulcast on SiriusXM ACC Radio channel 371. Along with the dedicated guests, Packer and Durham will continue to cover timely news and storylines from around the ACC. The duo will take viewers' calls throughout the show at 844-SAY-ACCN.

