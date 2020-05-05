All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech's Tyler Strafaci Named 2020 Byron Nelson Award Finalist

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech's Tyler Strafaci was named a finalist for the 2020 Byron Nelson Award presented by Srixon/Cleveland Golf on Tuesday. 

The other award candidates for include Baylor's Colin Kober and Louisville's John Murphy. 

“It is with great pride that we at Srixon/Cleveland Golf once again have the honor of recognizing the finalists for the Byron Nelson Award,” said Rodney McDonald of Srixon/Cleveland Golf in a statement. “The three young men who are our finalists this year exemplify what Byron stood for on the golf course, in the classroom and most importantly in his community”

To qualify for the Nelson Award, candidates must be a graduating senior. A player’s entire collegiate academic and golf career, as well as his character and integrity, are taken into consideration by the selection committee.

A native of Davie, Fla., Strafaci posted a career scoring average of 71.60 which ranks 6th all-time in Georgia Tech history. The senior was a three-time PING All-Region selection and was a PING Honorable Mention All-American in 2020. Off the golf course Strafaci was a 2019 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar and a three-time All-ACC Academic Team selection. In his community, Strafaci regularly serves with the EXCEL Program at Georgia Tech, a four-year program offered to students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Strafaci also regularly mentors’ junior golfers during the summer months, as well as participating in the Michael Isenhour Toy Drive each fall.

- Byron Nelson Award Statement 

Before the college golf season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Strafaci posted three top-10 finishes. He finished the year as Tech’s second-highest ranked player in the nation at No. 52 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index and in the Golfstat rankings. 

In 35 career events with the Jackets, Strafaci logged 10 top-10 finishes and one victory. He was included in the All-ACC team twice, and was an ACC All-Academic golf team honoree twice as well.

