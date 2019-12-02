Jackets Maven
6 GT Volleyball Players Receive All-ACC Honors, Michele Collier Named ACC Coach Of The Year

Matthew McGavic

Today, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced their annual 2019 All-ACC Volleyball Teams, and it was no surprise that Georgia Tech had the largest presence on the list.

Sophomore Matti McKissock was named Setter of the Year, while Julia Bergmann was named Freshman of the Year. Coach Michele Collier was also named ACC Coach of the Year, leading the Jackets to the league's second best record.

In total, Tech had 4 First-Team All-ACC selection and 2 Second-Team selection. Their 4 First-Team selections was the most in the conference, while their six total selections was tied for second most with Pitt.

FIRST TEAM ALL-ACC
Julia Bergmann
Mariana Brambilla
Kodie Comby
Matti McKissock

SECOND TEAM ALL-ACC
Mikaila Dowd
Kayla Kaiser

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Julia Bergmann

Georgia Tech will get their postseason run underway this Friday, December 6th against Alabama A&M in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

