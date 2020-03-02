Jackets Secure No. 7 Seed in 2020 ACC Tournament

The 2019-20 season looked to be bleak for Georgia Tech following the firing of long-term women's basketball head coach MaChelle Joseph nearly a year ago. When Nell Fortner was named the Jackets' sixth head coach in women's basketball history, she was up for the challenge. “I think this is an extremely talented roster,” Fortner told reporters last April when she was introduced. “It’s full of potential.”

The Yellow Jackets, who were predicted to finish 11th by the leagues head coaches, have exceeded those expectations.

On Sunday, Tech wrapped up the regular season with a 19-10 record and a 10-8 record in league play with a 56-44 win over the Clemson Tigers. It's the first time since the 2013-14 season that the Jackets have recorded a winning ACC record.

Against the Tigers, sophomore guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen had her first career double. Lahtinen was dominate in the first half on the glass with eight rebounds. She would lead the Jackets with a career-high 12 rebounds, 18 points, and 4 assists.

Georgia Tech shot 42.4 percent from the field over Clemson. Guard Keirra Fletcher contributed with 11 points and guard Francesca Pan followed suit with 10 points.

The 43rd annual ACC Women's Basketball Tournament will tip off on Wednesday (March 4) at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The ACC championship game will be held on Sunday (March 8) at noon.

What's Next: The Yellow Jackets earned a first-round bye in the tournament and will open play in second round action. The winner of Thursday’s second round game will advance to the quarterfinals and face second-seeded NC State on Friday at 6 p.m.

