All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Jackets Secure No. 7 Seed in 2020 ACC Tournament

Ashley Barnett

The 2019-20 season looked to be bleak for Georgia Tech following the firing of long-term women's basketball head coach MaChelle Joseph nearly a year ago. When Nell Fortner was named the Jackets' sixth head coach in women's basketball history, she was up for the challenge. “I think this is an extremely talented roster,” Fortner told reporters last April when she was introduced. “It’s full of potential.”

The Yellow Jackets, who were predicted to finish 11th by the leagues head coaches, have exceeded those expectations. 

On Sunday, Tech wrapped up the regular season with a 19-10 record and a 10-8 record in league play with a 56-44 win over the Clemson Tigers. It's the first time since the 2013-14 season that the Jackets have recorded a winning ACC record. 

Against the Tigers, sophomore guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen had her first career double. Lahtinen was dominate in the first half on the glass with eight rebounds. She would lead the Jackets with a career-high 12 rebounds, 18 points, and 4 assists. 

Georgia Tech shot 42.4 percent from the field over Clemson. Guard Keirra Fletcher contributed with 11 points and guard Francesca Pan followed suit with 10 points.  

The 43rd annual ACC Women's Basketball Tournament will tip off on Wednesday (March 4) at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The ACC championship game will be held on Sunday (March 8) at noon. 

What's Next: The Yellow Jackets earned a first-round bye in the tournament and will open play in second round action. The winner of Thursday’s second round game will advance to the quarterfinals and face second-seeded NC State on Friday at 6 p.m.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

The Flats

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yellow Jackets Unable to Overcome Pitching Woes

Georgia Tech can't avoid the sweep as the Georgia Bulldogs utilize on Yellow Jackets costly pitching performances

Ashley Barnett

Live Gameday Blog/Thread: No. 17 Georgia Tech vs No. 4 Georgia

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets look to avoid being swept by the Georgia Bulldogs. Follow for live updates of the finale game of the weekend series.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Outlasts Miami

With hopes of grabbing a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets pull away with a win over the Miami Hurricanes after giving up a 20-point lead in the second half.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Moved To Friday Night

Tech's Week 3 game against the Knights has been moved to primetime and is now a designated Whiteout.

Matthew McGavic

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 68-59 Win Over Clemson

Josh Pastner speaks to the media following Georgia Tech's 68-59 win over Clemson.

Matthew McGavic

by

Ct33

Georgia Tech Holds Off Clemson

A crucial game as it pertains to the ACC standings, the Yellow Jackets' guard play and perimeter defense carried the team to victory over the Clemson Tigers.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Football Makes Future Schedule Adjustments

The Yellow Jackets move up their game against against Northern Illinois in 2021 and add a game against Bowling Green in 2023.

Georgia Tech PR

Fast Start Fuels Georgia Tech Past Gardner-Webb

3 homers and 8 runs in the opening frame powered the Yellow Jackets past the Runnin' Bulldogs in their first home midweek game of 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Tigers @ Yellow Jackets | Game 28

Follow for live updates and analysis form Game 28 vs. Clemson.

Matthew McGavic

Tale of The Tape: Clemson Tigers

Georgia Tech kicks off a three game home stand when they take on Clemson tomorrow night. Here's how they stack up against the Tigers.

Matthew McGavic

by

Ct33