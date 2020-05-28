All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July

Ashley Barnett

With the COVID-19 pandemic placing a hold on in-person recruitment for all collegiate sports, the NCAA extended the temporary recruiting dead period to July 31 on Wednesday. 

Summer is the busiest time in recruitment for student-athletes and college coaches. Many relationships are built and players are evaluated. Under the extended dead period, there will be no summer camps, on-campus visits, off-campus visits and face to face contact. 

Full statement below: 

The Division I Council Coordination Committee extended the recruiting dead period in all sports through July 31. 

“The extension maintains consistent recruiting rules for all sports and allows coaches to focus on the student-athletes who may be returning to campus,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “The committee is committed to reviewing the dead period again in late June or early July.”

The committee will regularly evaluate the dead period, continuing to be guided by medical experts.

Virtual physical activities

Additionally, the committee decided to allow strength and conditioning coaches to virtually observe voluntary physical workouts for health and safety purposes but only if requested by the student-athlete. The measure goes into effect June 1. The strength and conditioning coach will be allowed to observe the workouts and discuss items related to voluntary workouts but not direct or conduct the workout.

The decision was supported by the Committee on Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports Prevention and Performance Subcommittee. The subcommittee encouraged schools that decide to allow their strength and conditioning coaches to observe voluntary workouts to proactively consider the school’s overarching responsibility to protect the health of and provide a safe environment for each student-athlete. More specifically, the subcommittee stressed that schools should plan for how the strength and conditioning coach should respond if they observe an unsafe workout environment or in the event that a medical emergency occurs during a voluntary session.

The committee will continue to explore the opportunity for strength and conditioning coaches to conduct voluntary workouts virtually, as they do during in-person, on-campus voluntary workouts.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

The Flats

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury Views Reopening as an "Opportunity" and "Responsibility"

Georgia Tech plans to begin Phase I of reopening facilities to student-athletes on June 15. For director of athletics, Todd Stansbury, it is an "opportunity" and "responsibility" for the institute to set a guidance on how to return students safely back to campus.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech to Allow Student-Athletes to Return June 15

Georgia Tech will take a step in reopening by allowing student-athletes to voluntarily return to campus weight rooms, training rooms

Georgia Tech PR

In-State Prospect Leo Blackburn Commits to Georgia Tech

Within a 24 hour span, the Yellow Jackets have received two verbal commitments during the 2021 recruiting cycle. Peach State wide receiver/tight end Leo Blackburn becomes the latest commit to hop on at Tech.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Lands TE Ben Postma

The Yellow Jackets continue their 2021 commitment surge in landing three-star tight end Ben Postma

Ashley Barnett

Film Review: James BlackStrain Bolsters GT’s Receiving Core

For the class of 2021, one of Florida’s most talented wide receivers would be James BlackStrain. Capable of playing multiple positions, BlackStrain could make an early impact in Atlanta.

Brian Smith

West Coast QB Chayden Peery Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech landed their eleventh member for the class of 2021 in Chatsworth (Calif) quarterback Chayden Peery

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Football's 2021 Recruiting Class Up to Ten Commits

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets now have double-digit verbal commitments for their Class of 2021. Get to know them here:

Ashley Barnett

NCAA Council Approves Voluntary Activities For All Student-Athletes

The NCAA Division I Council approves voluntary activities for student-athletes in all sports starting June 1

Ashley Barnett

Jakiah Leftwich Becomes 10th Commit for Georgia Tech

Offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich out of Atlanta becomes the tenth commit for the Yellow Jackets during the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Ashley Barnett

Where Does Geoff Collins Fall in the 2020 College Football Coach Rankings?

CBS Sports released their 2020 college football coach rankings. Where does Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins fall on the list?

Ashley Barnett