All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Report: Three Student-Athletes, Three Athletic Staff Members Test Positive for COVID-19 at Georgia Tech

Ashley Barnett

Three Georgia Tech student-athletes and three members of the athletic department staff have tested positive for COVID-19, first reported by AJC's Ken Sugiura. 

Citing privacy concerns, Tech did not share more information about the identities of the six. The positive cases are the first publicly known occurrences within the Tech athletic department or among Yellow Jackets athletes...

All three athletic department staff who tested positive were reported Sunday. The school’s COVID-19 report stated that two work in the Edge Center — the athletic department headquarters — and one works in the Zelnak Basketball Center.

- Sugiura

According to Sugiura, the three student-athletes that tested positive for the novel coronavirus were among 160 Yellow Jackets athletes that were tested as well. Due to testing beginning in the initial screening phase, athletes were separated before beginning workouts with teammates. 

Following a successful implementation of Phase I of Georgia Tech gradually reopening athletic activities on June 15 - which expected around 75 voluntary student-athletes within the Atlanta area - Phase II of the three-part reopening phase began on Monday, permitting the return of all Georgia Tech athletes for football and men's and women's basketball to utilize on-campus housing. Incoming freshman on the football team are anticipated to arrive this weekend. 

As part of reopening athletic facilities, student-athletes were required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to being cleared to participate in any on-campus activities. Student-athletes are also encourage to self-isolate for 14 days prior to returning to campus. 

Athletic programs across the country have seen a rise of coronavirus cases as student-athletes return to campus. Notably, Clemson's football team has reported 37 cases of COVID-19. Alabama reported at least eight football players tested positive for coronavirus among the first week returning. Florida has had eleven student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 dating back to April. 

Related Links: 

Georgia Tech Athletics Reopening Phase II Plan Set 

Josh Pastner Hopeful to Begin Workouts With Student-Athletes in July

Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury Views Reopening as an "Opportunity" and "Responsibility" 

Georgia Tech to Allow Student-Athletes to Return June 15

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

The Flats

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Yellow Jackets Make ACC Network's Eric Mac Lain's Preseason All-ACC Teams

ACC Network's Eric Mac Lain took a stab at naming his preseason All-ACC teams with a handful of Georgia Tech players being selected

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Lands In-State Safety Kaleb Edwards

The Yellow Jackets kick off July with a big recruiting win by landing in-state three-star safety Kaleb Edwards

Ashley Barnett

2022 MJ Morris Discusses Recruiting and How He Became a QB

One of the best overall players for the class of 2022 would be MJ Morris. The Atlanta prospect is being recruited coast to coast, and Georgia Tech is in the hunt.

Brian Smith

Omoregie Uzzi Named to ACC All-Decade Team

ACC Network's Wes Durham recently selected his ACC All-Decade Team for offense and defense. Omoregie Uzzi, one of the most-decorated offensive lineman to play at Georgia Tech, made the cut.

Ashley Barnett

Sports Illustrated's 'America, Realigned': Where Does Georgia Tech Fall?

Pat Forde reimagined where FBS programs would fall into 10 conferences geographically based. What conference would the Yellow Jackets realign to and who would become the new rival?

Ashley Barnett

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period to August 31

The NCAA has extended the current recruiting dead period for the fourth time, this time to August 31

Ashley Barnett

ACC Commissioner John Swofford to Retire End of 2020-21 Athletic Year

ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced today that he will retire following the 2020-21 athletic year

Ashley Barnett

ACC Football 2020 Predictions

Athlon Sports released their 2020 ACC football predictions. Where do the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fall?

Ashley Barnett

2021 Georgia Tech Football Commitments: Early Summer Update

The Yellow Jackets' class of 2021 has grown significantly over the past two months. Let's take a look at where Tech stands in rankings:

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Ranks Top 5 in Most Difficult 2020 CFB Schedules

Likely to face three Top 20 teams in 2020, the Yellow Jackets' college football schedule ranks as one of the Top 5 most difficult.

Ashley Barnett