Report: Three Student-Athletes, Three Athletic Staff Members Test Positive for COVID-19 at Georgia Tech

Three Georgia Tech student-athletes and three members of the athletic department staff have tested positive for COVID-19, first reported by AJC's Ken Sugiura.

Citing privacy concerns, Tech did not share more information about the identities of the six. The positive cases are the first publicly known occurrences within the Tech athletic department or among Yellow Jackets athletes... All three athletic department staff who tested positive were reported Sunday. The school’s COVID-19 report stated that two work in the Edge Center — the athletic department headquarters — and one works in the Zelnak Basketball Center. - Sugiura

According to Sugiura, the three student-athletes that tested positive for the novel coronavirus were among 160 Yellow Jackets athletes that were tested as well. Due to testing beginning in the initial screening phase, athletes were separated before beginning workouts with teammates.

Following a successful implementation of Phase I of Georgia Tech gradually reopening athletic activities on June 15 - which expected around 75 voluntary student-athletes within the Atlanta area - Phase II of the three-part reopening phase began on Monday, permitting the return of all Georgia Tech athletes for football and men's and women's basketball to utilize on-campus housing. Incoming freshman on the football team are anticipated to arrive this weekend.

As part of reopening athletic facilities, student-athletes were required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to being cleared to participate in any on-campus activities. Student-athletes are also encourage to self-isolate for 14 days prior to returning to campus.

Athletic programs across the country have seen a rise of coronavirus cases as student-athletes return to campus. Notably, Clemson's football team has reported 37 cases of COVID-19. Alabama reported at least eight football players tested positive for coronavirus among the first week returning. Florida has had eleven student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 dating back to April.

