Spring Student-Athletes Could Be Granted Extra Year

Ashley Barnett

The NCAA plans to grant spring sport student-athletes an extra year of eligibility in response to the cancellations of all remaining winter and spring championships amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, the NCAA will also decide on additional eligibility for winter sport student-athletes. 

Prior to the committee's decision, the NCAA announced on Thursday the cancellation of March Madness as well as all other winter and spring championships due to the coronavirus global outbreak. 

The NCAA's upcoming resolution benefits the senior student-athletes whose final year at their respected institutions came to an abrupt standstill. Many athletes will use the postseason as a possibility to up their stocks in their sports' upcoming draft. 

The eligibility relief, while the correct thing to do, could cause potential problems that have yet to be addressed. The question regarding scholarship caps remains unanswered. 

On Friday, the NCAA also banned in-person recruiting from coaches until at least April 15. 

