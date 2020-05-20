All Yellow Jackets
The NCAA Division I Council Voted to Allow Athletic Activities to Begin June 1

Ashley Barnett

The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday voted to allow college football, men's basketball and women's basketball players to return to their campuses and start organized team workouts from June 1-30, according to multiple reports.

The decision by the Division I council ends a moratorium on all athletic activities through May 31.

Many factors will play into what timeframe each school and conference allows for those sports, including state government and local government restrictions.

However, the council's vote brings a positive note to the possibility of college football and other sports returning in the upcoming fall.  

Universities and states will be challenged with the task of developing protocols on testing. Many schools have already created safety plans - such as supplying 4,000 gloves - in order to bring back student-athletes on campus. 

Things will not look exactly the same as college sports programs begin to practice. It will be a slow process before things turn back to normal - or as normal as they can be. For football practice, footballs will not be used for the first few weeks. On-field coaches will not be allowed to interact with student-athletes - as the workouts are technically considere voluntary - but strength staff members are expected to have the ability to supervise activities.

