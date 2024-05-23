Domantas Sabonis earns All-NBA honors again
After being snubbed of an All-Star selection earlier this year, Domantas Sabonis earned the respect as one of the NBA’s best players on Wednesday, when the Sacramento Kings forward was named to the All-NBA Third Team for the second consecutive season.
The former Gonzaga standout was joined by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns. Sabonis received one first-team vote, 16 second-team votes and 51 third-team votes for 104 total points.
The All-NBA First Team included Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. On the second team: New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.
Sabonis capped off another historic season as the league’s leader in rebounds, double-doubles and triple-doubles. The 6-foot-10 Lithuanian averaged 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists — a stat line that only Wilt Chamberlain has ever put together before. Sabonis’ 77 double-doubles were the most since Moses Malone in the 1978-79 season. He also became one of just six players in league history to record at least 26 triple-doubles in a season.
The Kings (46-36) fell just short of qualifying for the playoffs for the second straight season after they snapped their record-long postseason drought (16 seasons) in 2022-23. Despite coming up short as a team, Sabonis earned NBA Most Valuable Player and NBA Defensive Player of the Year votes. He finished eighth in MVP voting and 10th in DPOY votes.
Sabonis’ versatility and consistency is matched by his extreme durability. According to statmuse.com, his 161 games played over the past two seasons are tied for the fourth-most of any current player in that span. Sabonis was one of just six players to start in all 82 games this season, along with fellow Gonzaga alum Chet Holmgren.
Another All-NBA selection earned Sabonis up to $1.3 million in added bonuses.
Sabonis is the first former Gonzaga player to earn back-to-back All-NBA honors since John Stockton accomplished the feat with the Utah Jazz in the 1990s. The Spokane native was an All-NBA choice in 10 straight seasons from 1987-97.