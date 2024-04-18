Gonzaga’s Colby Brooks enters the transfer portal
Colby Brooks is the first Gonzaga player to enter the transfer portal. The 6-foot-7 redshirt junior will enter the portal as a grad transfer, per Verbal Commits.
Brooks appeared in 21 games and logged a total of 58 minutes played for the Bulldogs in his two seasons. He played a career-high 10 minutes in the team’s 123-57 win over Eastern Oregon on Nov. 14, finishing with four points and seven rebounds while shooting 2-of-4 from the field. Brooks also finished out blowout victories over McNeese State and Kansas in the NCAA Tournament.
As a walk-on at Gonzaga, Brooks tallied 28 points, 22 rebounds and one assist. He shot 10-of-22 from the field, 8-of-14 from the free throw line and missed both 3-point attempts.
The Los Angeles native arrived to Spokane in 2020 after averaging 16 points and eight rebounds as a senior at Loyola High School (CA). Brooks was named All-Mission League second team and was a first team selection to the All-Tournament team in three different tournaments. He was also selected tournament MVP in the Saint Ignatius Tournament in San Francisco.
Brooks is the only portal entry from the Bulldogs, who are expected to return most of the 2023-24 squad that advanced to the Sweet 16. A healthy Steele Venters and Pepperdine transfer Michael Ajayi round out what many prognosticators believe could be a top 10 team to start the 2024-25 season.