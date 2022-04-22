Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren declares for 2022 NBA Draft after standout freshman year

The No. 1 recruit in the 2021 high school draft proved his draft stock last season as one of college basketball's biggest threats and will test the NBA waters

Holmgren shot 39% from beyond the arc last season, the second highest percentage on Gonzaga.

From Minnesota to Spokane and then the NBA is a road paved by Jalen Suggs, and now it’s one Chet Holmgren will continue on. The 7-foot freshman from Minnehaha Academy announced Thursday his decision to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft on Twitter and Instagram.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play in the NBA,” Holmgren said in his announcement post. “I’m also blessed to have an amazing family that’s supported me and instilled in me a work ethic that’s taken me on an incredible basketball journey, one that was made even more special this year as our family was welcomed into an even bigger one, Zag Nation.”

Coming out of high school as the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class, Holmgren drew plenty of national attention from the moment he was inserted into the Zags starting five at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

In the team’s second game against Texas, Holmgren played a season-low nine minutes as he picked up four fouls versus a physical Longhorns team. Holmgren’s biggest question from draft pundits and analysts has been the practicality of his frame at 195 pounds and the Texas game reinforced that narrative.

However, Holmgren bounced back from that meager showing, going on to average 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per contest. He also averaged 3.7 blocks per game, which ranked fourth in the country, shot 60.71% from the field which ranks 12th in all of college basketball and 39% on his 3-point attempts, second best on GU last season.

Despite his thinner frame, Holmgren proved to be an imposing force on the block, totaling 13 double-doubles last season on points and rebounds. Meanwhile, his presence on the court alone lowered opponents’ scoring efficiency by nearly 10%.

“Thank you to Coach Few and the entire coaching staff for your belief in me and your commitment to making me a better player and person,” Holmgren said. “The lessons I’ve learned from you I will carry with me forever, and I’m so grateful for the countless hours you poured into supporting me and helping me take my game to the next level.”

As he developed into one of GU’s most lethal threats on both sides of the ball, Holmgren was constantly being put in conversations as a top-three selection in this year’s NBA draft. The conversation for this year’s first overall pick now centers around the AP All-American Second Team forward in Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero from Duke.

All three big men were top 10 recruits in last year’s high school class. While they each possess different skill sets that make them appealing to NBA franchises, the young trio all have projectable athleticism, size and potential.

With Holmgren and Timme both currently in the 2022 NBA Draft pool, GU’s front court depth chart is prospectively getting a lot younger. Fellow recruit from the 2021 class in Kaden Perry spent a majority of last season sidelined with injuries but could step up in 2022-23. Ben Gregg was platooned on last year’s team, but will hope to find more consistent time in the rotation as the Zags also add a three-star, 6-foot-9 recruit in Braden Huff next season.

“To my Zags, my teammates, getting to put on the jersey and play with you was incredible,” Holmgren said. “We went through so much this season, and it is something I will always be grateful for. I couldn’t have asked for a better group to be around. You made me better every single day.

So far, the only member of the Zags starting five from last season who hasn’t declared for the 2022 NBA Draft is Rasir Bolton, who even as a senior last season is able to stay at GU for another year using his COVID-19 eligibility. The NBA draft is June 22, with the combine taking place from May 16-22.