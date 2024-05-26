NBA Playoffs: Andrew Nembhard scores career-high 32 points
Andrew Nembhard's remarkable postseason continued Saturday night with the best performance of his young NBA career.
Playing without starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who sat out with a sore hamstring, Nembhard elevated his game yet again, scoring 21 first-half points and finishing with a career-high 32 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds in the Indiana Pacers' 114-11 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
"Andrew Nembhard was spectacular in that second quarter," J.J. Redick said on the ABC broadcast. The former Gonzaga men's basketball star drew praise throughout the game for his fearless play.
"Andrew Nembhard's looking like Luka Doncic for crying out loud," Steven A. Smith said on ABC's halftime show.
Nembhard was 8-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-3 from the 3-point line, in the first half. He buried a deep right wing three just before the halftime buzzer to give the Pacers a 69-57 lead.
Nembhard finished the game 12-of-21 from the field and 4-of-7 from downtown. Here are more Nembhard highlights from his career-best performance:
The Celtics lead the series 3-0, with Game 4 scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. PT in Indianapolis.