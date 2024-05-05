Former Hawaii All-American Chad Owens Named To Canadian Football Hall of Fame
The Canadian Football Hall of Fame announced their 2024 class of inductees this weekend with a name that fans of Hawaii football will surely recognize.
Honolulu native and former UH wide receiver Chad Owens was named one of seven total inductees that will be enshrined on September 14.
RELATED: FCS All-American WR Commits To Fresno State In Transfer Portal
Owens spent 2001 to 2004 with the Rainbow Warriors, where he caught 239 passes for 3,031 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was a FWAA Freshman All-American in 2001 after returning 24 kicks for 807 yards and two touchdowns. As a senior in 2004, he was a second-team All-American after 102 receptions for 1,290 yards and 17 receiving touchdowns. He finished his college career as Hawaii's all-time career yardage leader with 5,461 all-purpose yards.
Owen's was Hawaii's leading receiver in both 2003 and 2004, catching passes from Hawaii's now-head coach Timmy Chang.
Ater college, Owens was a sixth-round selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2005. He made the move to the Canadian Football League in 2009 as a practice squad member of the Montreal Alouettes. His most productive seasons in Canada came with the Toronto Argonauts from 2010 to 2015. in 2012, he was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Player in 2012 with 3,863 all-purpose yards. Toronto also won the Grey Cup that season. He was a four-time CFL All-Star.