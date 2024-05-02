FCS All-American WR Commits To Fresno State In Transfer Portal
This week, Missouri State wide receiver Raylen Sharpe announced his commitment to continue his college football career at Fresno State this fall. Sharpe was a three-star transfer prospect, graded by On3 Sports.
A native of Allen, Texas, Sharpe began his college career in Houston in 2021, where he appeared in one game for the Cougars and was also a track & field athlete. He spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Missouri State, where he had 307 yards in 2022 and 991 receiving yards in 2023. He also caught seven touchdowns.
Last season with the Bears, Sharpe was an All-America selection by Phil Steele (second team), Associated Press (third team) and Stats Perform (third team). Sharpe also broke the Missouri State program record for receptions in a season with 73. His 991 yards were the second-most in a season in Missouri State history.
Fresno State are scheduled to open their 2024 football season on August 31 at Michigan.