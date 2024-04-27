NFL Draft: New York Jets Select WKU's Malachi Corley With Pick 65
With the 65th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New York Jets have selected wide receiver Malachi Corley out of Western Kentucky University.
Corley spent all four years at Western Kentucky where he hauled 259 receptions for 3,035 yards and 29 touchdowns. In 2023, Corley was named to the 2023 All-CUSA first team.
RELATED: NFL Draft: Marshawn Kneeland selected by Dallas Cowboys in Round 2
The Florida product’s best season with the Hilltoppers came in 2022 with 101 receptions for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named to the 2022 all-conference first team that year as well.
The WKU alum gained plenty of awards throughout his collegiate career, but recently, he was named the Reese’s Senior Bowl National Top Team WR. These awards go along with the two times he was on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List in 2022 and 2023.
Known as the "YAC King" the 5'11", 210-pound Corley totaled over 2,000 yards after catch in his career.
Built like a running back and a former defensive player, Corley brings toughness to the table. A big reason for his success was the type of offense that he was in throughout his four-year stint at Western Kentucky, alongside quarterback Austin Reed. That type of experience sets him up well for his new team in the National Football League where he'll be catching passes from former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.