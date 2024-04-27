G5 Football Daily

NFL Draft: Marshawn Kneeland selected by Dallas Cowboys in Round 2

Joe Londergan, Kevin Barral

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland (DL41)
Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland (DL41) / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
With the 56th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland. With the selection, Kneeland becomes the second Group of Five player selected in this year's draft.

Kneeland spent four years in the MAC with the Western Michigan Broncos. In that time, he had 149 total tackles, 81 solo tackles, 68 assisted tackles and 12.5 sacks. Coming out of Godwin Heights High School in the class of 2019, 247Sports classified Kneeland as a two-star recruit.

This past season, Kneeland had 57 total tackles and matched his career high in sacks at 4.5. The Grand Rapids native also forced two fumbles this past season. He was named to the All-MAC second team.

Standing at 6’3”, 275 pounds, Kneeland will be a great addition to beef up the defensive line and disrupt an opposing offense's passing game. Getting to the quarterback is something Kneeland has shown that he can do well.

With the selection, Kneeland is the second player from the Mid American Conference to be selected. The first was Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell who went in the first round to the Philadelphia Eagles.

