NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks Select UConn OL Christian Haynes in Round 3
With the 81st overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected University of Connecticut guard Christian Haynes on Friday evening. Haynes was Seattle's second pick of the draft after they selected Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy in the first round
In both 2022 and 2023, Haynes received Third-Team All-America Honors from the Associated Press. He's only the third player of UConn's FBS era to be an All-American. He made 49 consecutive starts for the Huskies, all at right guard. He weighed in at 6'3" and 317 pounds at the NFL Combine.
Per PFF, Haynes played 1294 pass blocking snaps in college. He allowed just three sacks with 19 QB hurries in that span. His run-blocking skills were also on display, particularly in 2022 when the Huskies averaged 194.9 yards per game.
Haynes is the highest selected UConn offensive player since 2009. The Indianapolis Colts selected running back Donald Brown in the second round that season.
Haynes fills a major need at guard for Seattle, who need long term solutions blocking for quarterback Geno Smith and in the run game. The Seahawks enter their first season under Mike Macdonald in 2024.