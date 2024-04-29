Navy Football Announce Captains For 2024 Season
Two of Navy's veteran leaders have officially been announced as captains for the 2024 season.
Head coach Brian Newberry announced over the weekend that linebacker Colin Ramos and fullback Daba Fofana, both seniors, will take on those roles.
Ramos led Navy in tackles with 110 last year and was a first-team All-AAC selection. The New Jersey native has started 32 games for the Midshipmen over the last three years.
Fofana has rushed for 1,052 yards and nine touchdowns over the past two seasons. He has 13 starts in a Navy uniform. He has a career rushing average of 4.2 yards per carry.
Last season was a rare occasion for Navy where they had four team captains with defensive end Jacob Busic, wide receiver Jayden Umbarger, Lirion Murtezi, and Will Harbour. The Midshipmen finished 5-7 in Newberry's first season at the helm.
Navy will begin the 2024 season on August 31 when they host FCS Bucknell at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.