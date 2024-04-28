Boise State Football: George Holani Signing UDFA Deal With Seattle Seahawks
While no Boise State football players were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, at least one will still get a crack at making an NFL roster as a rookie. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Holani will join the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.
Throughout his five seasons with Boise State, Holani had two 1,000-rushing-yard seasons, was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year and was on the All-Mountain West second team twice. Holani was part of two Mountain West championship teams at Boise State, including 2023's title run under Spencer Danielson.
Last season, Holani ran for 748 yards and seven touchdowns. He only played in eight games. Holani’s best season came in 2022 where he ran for 1,1157 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Along with being named to six watch lists, Holani also was invited to the NFL Draft combine and participated in the Hula Bowl. Holani’s 5’11,” 210-pound size certainly stands out as he can be a quick, versatile running back at the pro level.
NFL Rookie Minicamps will take place May 3-6 or May 10-13 this spring.